"Doing it for 120 years" - Barcelona icon Pique slams Real Madrid for complaining abouts refefees, says it's a 'full-blown smokescreen'

Barcelona legend Pique has aimed a dig at Real Madrid for their recent comments about referees. Los Blancos have been vocal about decisions going against them in recent games.

The reigning champions have even sent an official complaint to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following the 0-1 defeat to Espanyol over the weekend. Real Madrid were undone by Carlos Romero's goal, but felt that the Spaniard should have been sent off for a harsh challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on the matter, Pique insisted that Los Blancos always try to divert the attention away from the result when they lose.

“The statement is a full-blown smokescreen. They have been doing it for 120 years. When they lose, they have to talk about something else. That’s what they want. Referees are like that and that’s the way they will always be. They are going to make mistakes," said Pique via Barca Universal.

He continued:

“From Madrid, it has always been done and the media pressure and turning on the machines when things don’t go well, we are used to it. From then on, the referees are going to be under pressure.”

Real Madrid are currently at the top in the title race after 22 games, four points ahead of Barcelona, who are placed third.

Was Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo close to joining Barcelona?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he was close to joining Barcelona early in his career. The Portuguese superstar was in his formative years with Sporting when he caught the eye of the Catalans.

However, the move didn't materialize, with the Portuguese legend going on to join Manchester United. After six seasons at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo finally made the move to Spain, but only to join Barcelona's archrivals.

Speaking recently to Edu Agguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that the Catalans even approached him regarding a move.

"It was a phase that was in Sporting and I was able to play for several clubs, one of them was Barca. A person spoke to me and approached me to hire me. But it didn’t happen. I was able to sign for Barca," Cristiano Ronaldo.

He continued:

"Maybe they wanted to take me the following year and Manchester United took me that minute. That’s how fate is."

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to become a Real Madrid legend, scoring 450 goals from 438 games. He has scored 20 goals from 34 games against Barcelona in his career.

