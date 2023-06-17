“Doing the ground work”, “Lock the doors” – Fans react to Manchester United star showing 2 EPL superstars their way around club’s training base

Manchester United star Luke Shaw uploaded an Instagram story of him showing England teammates Declan Rice and Harry Kane way around the club's training ground. Fans on Twitter reacted to the images.

Both Kane and Rice are two of the best players in the Premier League at the moment. They have attracted the interests of several top English clubs. Hence, it is understandable why United fans are excited after seeing the duo in the club's training ground alongside Shaw.

Kane has been linked with a move to the Red Devils for a while. However, agreeing on a transfer fee with Tottenham could prove to be a difficult scenario. Rice is another player who has been linked with the Manchester club. However, Arsenal are the reported front runners to sign the West Ham United midfielder.

Fans reacted after seeing the two players alongside Manchester United's Luke Shaw. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro makes interesting admission

Since his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid, Casemiro has proved to be an important player for the Red Devils. The Brazilian midfielder has so far sored seven goals and has provided six assists in 51 games across competitions for the club.

Casemiro has also emerged as a threat in set-piece situations. Speaking about his goalscoring track record, he said that it's team work that results in a player finding the back of the net. He said (via United's official website);

"I believe that, in the end, it’s the player who scores the goal is the one who often gets all the credit. But it really the work of the entire team. The one who takes the free-kick, or the one who goes in the wall."

The midfielder added:

"And so I think it’s unfortunate that, much of the time, the person who gets all the credit is the one who scores the goal or who sets up the chance. I think that it really is all about teamwork, and when one player happens to score, it’s everyone’s goal. And when a save is made, it’s not just down to the keeper, but to the entire side."

Casemiro helped Manchester United secure a third-placed finish in his first season at the club. He also helped the team win the Carabao Cup. Apart from that, United finished as the FA Cup runner-up.

