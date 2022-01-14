“Doing nowhere near enough” – Jamie Carragher slams ‘embarrassing’ work rate of 2 Manchester United players

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed two players in the current Manchester United squad for their "embarrassing" work rate. He picked out Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford as the two players who need to do much more on the pitch for United.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote:

"Those who you would have imagined to embrace a high energy game – such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood – are doing nowhere near enough. They are young lads who should be leaving everything on the pitch, vibrant with the ball and relentless in their running off it."

He also compared the duo to other Premier League stars and wrote:

"Compare their work rate with Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden or Mason Mount and it is embarrassing. They have to look at themselves."

The Red Devils brought in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. The German coach was expected to bring in his signature geggenpressing to United's play. The Red Devils were expected to begin pressing from the front.

However, there has been no cohesion in Manch United's pressing in any area of the pitch so far and it has been reflected in the results as well. They have barely managed to win games by the odd goal and have often been outplayed by supposedly inferior opposition.

Manchester United need to capitalize in the upcoming games in the Premier League

Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford coincided with a run of relatively easy fixtures for the Red Devils. However, they have already drawn to Newcastle United and lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They sit in seventh position in the Premier League, six points off fourth-placed West Ham United.

If they are to make it to even the Europa League next season, Manchester United really need to pick themselves up quickly. They still have a favourable run of fixtures in the league. Rangnick's men will face the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Southampton, among others, until March.

In March, they face Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the league. In addition to this, the Red Devils have the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

Needless to say, Manchester United really need to capitalize on this easier run of fixtures if they are to qualify for European football next season. They will hope to start their momentum with a good performance and win against Aston Villa on Saturday in the league.

