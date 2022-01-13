“Doing a really exceptional job” – Jurgen Klopp expresses admiration for Arsenal manager ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has lauded Mikel Arteta for the work he has been doing at Arsenal and feels they are an exciting team to watch.

Arsenal will travel to Anfield for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday and hope to pick up a much-needed win.

The Gunners have lost their last two games across all competitions, including a third-round FA Cup upset against Nottingham Forest.

The woeful 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest came after an impressive display against Manchester City that eventually ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Despite that, Klopp praised how brilliantly Arteta has been shaping up a young team at the north London club.

“Since then (Liverpool's PL win over Arsenal), they were in a good moment then," Klopp said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. "But it’s now maybe in an even better moment. They play really exciting football. Mikel’s doing a really exceptional job. Having a lot of young boys upfront. Three up front, which they usually play.

“It’s really exciting to watch," he added. "Good set-up. A clear idea, so I think they improved a lot between then and now, even if they were already good then. We just played a really good game against them. That’s a tricky draw."

Arsenal will hope to overcome Liverpool test and make a statement

Beating Liverpool over two legs will not be easy. However, if the Gunners can replicate their first-half display against Manchester City nearly a fortnight ago, they will trouble Liverpool.

The north London club will be without some key midfielders. But Liverpool, too, will have to play without their top scorer Mohamed Salah as well as Sadio Mane, who are on national duty for Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds’ attack does the bulk of the pressing, so Arsenal will look to take advantage of Mane and Salah not featuring.

Liverpool will hope to take a first-leg advantage into next week when they clash for the second leg. The Reds have a good chance of winning the Carabao Cup, so it’s unlikely Klopp will rest too many big names.

Liverpool were beaten by the Gunners when the two teams last faced off in the Carabao Cup. The Reds will look to avert another loss later tonight.

