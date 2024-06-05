“Doing really, really great" - Real Madrid icon says he feels privileged that Jude Bellingham is being compared with him

Real Madrid icon Kaka has said that he feels privileged to be compared with Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old has been phenomenal for the Spanish giants as he ended his debut season as a league and European champion.

The midfielder joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a reported fee of around £100 million but has looked like a bargain since his arrival. In truly poetic circumstances, he faced his former side in the Champions League final and provided the assist to Vinicius Jr to make it 2-0.

Fittingly, Bellingham has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or and has drawn comparisons with Kaka, another winner who played for Los Blancos. In a sitdown with 90 mins, the Brazilian legend revealed how excited he is to watch Bellingham:

For me, it’s a privilege of course because Jude is doing really, really great. Even if I don’t like comparisons much, because I think everyone is different, everyone has their own background and history, but to be compared to Jude it’s a privilege.

"He’s amazing, what he’s doing not just now but also what he did with Dortmund and what he’s done with the national team. He’s building his career, it’s really, really good."

All eyes on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham heading into Euro 2024

All eyes will be be on mercurial English midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Euro 2024 following a magical debut season with Real Madrid, winning three titles.

Jude Bellingham played a vital role for Los Blancos, bagging 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances. The Three Lions will hope that he performs similarly for them. England are looking to end a 58-year wait for a major title.

England are in Group C with Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia. Bellingham will look to produce a strong performance as he seeks to end the summer on a high with international silverware.