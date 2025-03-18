"Doing something good and was a talented coach, but it didn’t work out" - Manchester United star admits he moved to club because of Ten Hag

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has said that he arrived at the club because of Erik ten Hag, who was at the Red Devils' helm when the Denmark international had arrived.

Hojlund, 22, came to United in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta but hasn't quite set the stage alight, bagging 24 goals and four assists in 82 games across competitions. That includes eight goals and two assists in 39 outings across competitions this season.

Ahead of the March international break, Hojlund told Danish publication Tipsbladet (via Tribal Football) about why he moved to United and his 'focus' on delivering the goods under current boss Ruben Amorim:

"I’m focused on the task with Ruben, because that project is incredibly exciting, but Erik was of course one of the reasons why I moved to Manchester United. He was doing something good and was a talented coach, but it didn’t work out, and that’s how it is.

“I’m still very happy to be at Manchester United. It’s the club I’ve always dreamed of playing for. And I’m really happy for Ruben. He’s a cool character and a cool person."

Amorim arrived at the Old Trafford helm from Sporting CP midseason after Ten Hag faced the sack following a string of disappointing results.

What's next for Manchester United?

United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season, with their fortunes not improving under current boss Ruben Amorim. However, they are unbeaten in four league games.

Amorim's side are coming off a 3-0 win at reigning Championship winners Leicester City. Hojlund opened the scoring inside 28 minutes before Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes applied the coup de grace after the break.

Following the ongoing international break, the Red Devils return to action with a Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on April 1. Five days later, they host stuttering defending champions Manchester City before travelling to Olympique Lyon for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on April 10.

