“Doing the same thing is impossible” – Karim Benzema opens up on how he ‘dissected everything’ from Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing style while at Real Madrid 

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has revealed that he tried to observe and dissect certain things Cristiano Ronaldo did on the pitch.

Benzema and Ronaldo shared a hugely successful partnership on the pitch at Real Madrid. The Frenchman often played second fiddle when the two were together. He has, however, been a talisman for the Whites since Ronaldo’s departure in 2018 for Juventus.

Benzema’s selflessness often allowed Ronaldo the opportunity to score more goals, which he did.

Benzema earned a lot of plaudits for his hold-up play and as well as his goals while playing alongside the Portuguese. However, he has taken his game to a new level in the last few seasons.

The forward was recently bestowed with the player of the season award by French magazine Onze Mondial. In an interview with them, he revealed how he often tried to replicate some of the things Ronaldo did at Madrid.

Benzema said (via El Espanol):

“I always liked to watch and observe him, I tried to concentrate on his movements, dribbling, passing, ball handling. I dissected everything from him. I tried to take his things, but then doing the same thing is impossible.”

Benzema the favorite over Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or award after his exploits with Real Madrid

Although Ronaldo impressed individually in his first season back at Manchester United, Benzema is the clear favorite to win the Ballon d’Or this season.

The Frenchman led Real Madrid to the La Liga title as well as the Champions League title this season. He scored a total of 42 goals in 44 matches in both competitions in the process.

No player scored more goals in the Spanish league and the Champions League in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman’s crucial goals in the knockout stages of the competition helped Carlo Ancelotti's side reach the final. He equalled Ronaldo's record of scoring the most goals in UCL's knockout stage in one season (10).

Ronaldo’s tally of 18 goals in the league isn’t bad for a 37-year-old who played for a dysfunctional Manchester United team. However, Benzema’s overall contribution and the way he led Real Madrid to a double cannot be overlooked.

The Frenchman will hope to continue his good form next season as the Ballon d’Or will be decided later in the year.

