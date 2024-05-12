Dominic Solanke pulls out Naruto-inspired Obito Uchiha mask to celebrate Bournemouth equalizer before losing 2-1 to Brentford 

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke pulled out a Naruto-inspired Obito Uchiha mask to celebrate scoring the equalizer against Brentford in the Premier League. The Cherries, however, went on to lost the game 2-1 in added time.

The game was cagey and topsy-turvy throughout, with an overturned penalty call, a disallowed goal for Solanke and a goal-line clearance from Bournemouth's Ryan Christie.

The deadlock was broken when Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for the Bees in the 86th minute. However, just minutes later, Solanke nodded into the far corner from a deep cross to restore parity.

He proceeded to celebrate by putting on a mask in the shape of an orange vortex, inspired by the character Obito Uchiha from the world-renowned anime series Naruto.

Brentford were in no mood to settle for a point as they piled on attack after attack. Unfortunately for Bournemouth, the Bees' perseverance was rewarded in the 95th minute, when forward Yoane Wissa smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The Cherries had comfortably avoided the drop even before the game, due in large part to Solanke's sublime penchant for goalscoring this season. He has bagged 21 goals and four assists in 41 games for his side across all competitions.

His 19 strikes in 37 Premier League appearances puts him in joint-third place on the Premier League goalscoring charts, alongside equally impressive Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins.

Bournemouth will be hoping to keep a hold of Solanke in the upcoming summer transfer window, with a whole host of Premier League giants interested in his services.

Top Premier League teams will be interested in signing Dominic Solanke this summer

With his impeccable finishing, aerial prowess and mind-blowing pace, Dominic Solanke is perhaps one of the most clinical strikers in the Premier League right now.

The Englishman graduated from Chelsea's academy and spent some time on loan at Vitesse, before moving to league rivals Liverpool on a free transfer in 2017. However, he failed to establish himself at Anfield, and a €21.2 million move to Bournemouth followed just two years later.

It was at the Vitality Stadium that Solanke really established himself as a top-quality marksman. Although he got relegated with the Cherries in 2020, he delivered two impressive campaigns back-to-back in the Championship, powering them back into the Premier League in 2022.

The 26-year-old has established himself as the focal point of Bournemouth's attack over the last few seasons, having bagged 77 goals and 31 assists in 215 games for the club.

Solanke's top-drawer performances have made top Premier League sides like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United sit up and take notice. Few of these clubs even expressed an interest in signing him in the winter transfer window in January 2024, but no concrete moves were made.

Those clubs, as well as many other top European sides, will surely be coming in with offers for his signature in the summer as well. It will be interesting to see where the Englishman ends up at the conclusion of the upcoming transfer window.