Dominik Szoboszlai leaves strange comment on Jude Bellingham’s Instagram after Real Madrid superstar’s El Clasico heroics

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szobsozlai responded strangely to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham's Instagram post celebrating their El Clasico victory.

In a post of the 20-year-old in his iconic celebration and with the caption 'This is Real Madrid', Szoboszlai commented:

"hmmm."

Los Blancos completed a sensational win over their great rivals in La Liga. Barcelona took the lead early in the game through Ilkay Gundogan. They were the better side for most of the game but two second-half goals from Bellingham ensured the visitors ran out winners.

In a game where Ancelotti's side struggled to create chances, the youngster equalised with a rasping long-range effort. He then kept his cool to tap home the winner in the 92nd minute to make it 2-1.

With the win, Real Madrid moved to the top of the table, extending their lead over the Blaugrana to four points. Xavi's side find themselves in third position, with high-flying Girona in second.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

Ancelotti labelled Bellingham's performance stupendous.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sang the praises of star midfielder Jude Bellingham after their sensational El Clasico win. The 20-year-old bagged two goals to help Los Blancos complete a come-from-behind victory.

Speaking to the press after the game, Ancelotti explained how Bellingham's first goal changed the tone of the fixture. He said in a press conference:

“(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely of what was a difficult game for us. I can’t deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field. Today he was stupendous and shocked everyone with his wonderful goal from the edge of the area.”

Ancelotti went on to speak about the midfielder's goalscoring ability, saying:

"Bellingham’s ceiling is easily scoring 20 or 25 goals this season. Even though we don’t think of him as a goal scorer, at the moment he is scoring a lot of goals but we are expecting goals from the strikers as well.”

With the brace against Barcelona, Bellingham is now La Liga's top scorer with 10 goals. He has 13 goals and three assists across all competitions for Los Blancos.