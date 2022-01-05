Don Hutchinson names 2 players Manchester United should have signed instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson has criticized Manchester United for signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. He felt the money would have been better spent had the Red Devils signed a midfielder like Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham instead.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer, joining from Juventus. Although the Portuguese star has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, Manchester United have been inconsistent, especially in the Premier League. Ronaldo and co., who lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Monday, are currently seventh in the standings.

Speaking on ESPN FC's Extra Time, Hutchinson said Manchester United should have signed someone like Rice or Bellingham instead of Ronaldo. He explained:

"I would have thought that money would have been better off spent signing someone like Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham. I think those are the guys that would improve Man United's midfield. I don't think it's a mistake signing Ronaldo, because without him they wouldn't even be in the last-16 of the Champions League."

Hutchinson added:

"[Rice] would [be a lot more money] but you're going to get Declan Rice for eight years, 10 years. What are you going to get out of Ronaldo? You're going to get one season, are his legs still going to be there next season? He can still do a job, Ronaldo, but I think when you look at that engine room, people like Bellingham and Declan Rice, they're going to be the future superstars."

Declan Rice has been phenomenal for West Ham United over the last couple of seasons. He currently leads David Moyes' team, who are flying high in the Premier League. The England midfielder has scored three goals and registered four assists in 24 games across all competitions for the Hammers this season.

Jude Bellingham is also producing top-class performances at Borussia Dortmund. The young English teenager has grabbed the spotlight for his overall development and is eyed by several English clubs at the moment. Bellingham has two goals and five assists against his name in 15 Bundesliga games this season.

Manchester United off to a rocky start under new boss Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick took over at Manchester United in December. Since then, the German boss has overseen seven games for the Red Devils. He has won three, drawn three and lost one.

What has made his record even more disappointing is that nine of Manchester United's opponents have been top-six rivals. That means more was expected of Rangnick's team in the recent run of matches.

Manchester United lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last match at Old Trafford. Their next assignment is against Aston Villa on January 11 in the FA Cup.

