"Don’t care what anyone says" - Kevin Campbell names Arsenal's most influential player 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has hailed Thomas Partey as the Gunners' best and most influential player.

The 52-year-old said that the Ghana international being ruled out with injury is a massive blow for the Gunners.

The 28-year-old was withdrawn early in Arsenal's 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace and also missed their 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Mikel Arteta confirmed that the midfield enforcer will be out for a few weeks, having damaged a muscle in his right thigh.

Campbell has claimed that without Partey, who makes the team tick, 'it is all hands to the pump' for the North London club.

The 52-year-old also stated that Granit Xhaka playing at left-back further aggravates the situation.

On being asked regarding Partey's absence due to injury, Campbell told Football Insider:

“It’s massive blow."

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica



◉ Most ball recoveries (153)

◉ Most tackles (43)

◉ Most successful take-ons (35)

◎ Second most duels won (118)

◎ Second most interceptions (23)

◎ Second most through balls (9)



A big miss for the Gunners. Thomas Partey in the Premier League for Arsenal this season:◉ Most ball recoveries (153)◉ Most tackles (43)◉ Most successful take-ons (35)◎ Second most duels won (118)◎ Second most interceptions (23)◎ Second most through balls (9)A big miss for the Gunners. Thomas Partey in the Premier League for Arsenal this season:◉ Most ball recoveries (153)◉ Most tackles (43)◉ Most successful take-ons (35)◎ Second most duels won (118)◎ Second most interceptions (23)◎ Second most through balls (9)A big miss for the Gunners.😔 https://t.co/7fXscRr8yr

“I don’t care what anyone says, he is Arsenal’s best and most influential player. When he is on his game he makes Arsenal tick. He’s the man."

“Without him, it is all hands to the pump. We cannot afford to be without him for too long, especially not with Granit Xhaka playing at left-back."

Campbell has compared the bench of the Gunners to 'an advert for Mothercare' as he reckons that they are 'down on numbers'.

The Englishman said that the North Londoners are in a good position and it would be cruel if they had to pay for having a thin squad.

He added:

“We are down on numbers and we don’t have the biggest squad. I have made the analogy at times that our bench could look like an advert for Mothercare and it could. If we pick up any more injuries our best will be full of kids."

“It is a tough time for us at the moment. This squad have got talent. Now is the part where they have to learn on the job to get results. By hook or by crook they have to learn on the job. They are in such a good position it would be cruel to waste it.”

Arsenal have a monumental task in their hands if they have to achieve a top-four finish now

Mikel Arteta did really well to mount a top-four challenge with a very thin squad at his disposal but could now pay for not having enough quality on the bench.

Things don't look too promising for the Gunners, with several key players like Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney missing the next few weeks.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 65.2%



Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 33.3% Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 65.2% Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 33.3% https://t.co/pBEGLxAxIM

With Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur picking up their game at the right moment, fourth place looks their to lose right now.

If Arsenal, from their current position, manage to beat their local rivals for fourth place, it will be quite a massive achievement for them.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit