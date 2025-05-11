"Don’t cry after", "What is this?" - Manchester United fans furious with Ruben Amorim for starting XI vs West Ham United

Manchester United fans are voicing their displeasure on X after Ruben Amorim named his starting XI to face West Ham United. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Old Trafford later today (Sunday, May 11).

Altay Bayindir starts in goal for Manchester United. Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, and Harry Amass make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Amad Diallo. Rasmus Hojlund starts up front to complete the starting XI.

The Red Devils recently fielded a strong starting XI during their 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals (May 8). Despite having nothing to compete for in the Premier League, Amorim has opted to start several key stars, including Fernandes, Diallo, and Mainoo.

Many Manchester United fans are far from impressed with this decision due to the risk of injury. The Red Devils are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21.

One fan posted:

"Why are we risking these players?? Especially Mazraoui and Yoro. I don’t get this. Don’t cry after if we get injuries now"

Another fan tweeted:

"Why are we fielding this lineup? Why is Obi not getting enough game time? We don't need this game. the premier League season is over for us. What is this?"

Other fans reacted below:

"Way to strong for my Liking," one fan commented

"Should ideally be resting players but eh hopefully we win and build momentum for the final," another added

"Too strong for my likening. Any of them get any sort of injury this late into the season will likely rule them out for the final," one fan typed

"Risky, but I get the need to get some continuity in performance & fitness in some players, build some confidence & momentum until the Final. Hope a few players aren't playing 90 minutes," another chimed in

"I am not sure who would want to watch this game?" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs West Ham

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed West Ham to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The Hammers secured a thrilling 2-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season at the London Stadium (October 27, 2024).

The Red Devils have performed poorly this season and are currently 15th in the PL table with 39 points from 35 games, two points above 17th-placed West Ham. The former are also winless in their last five league fixtures, drawing two games and losing three.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I am not sure who would want to watch this game? Manchester United's second string versus such a poor West Ham side with nothing to play for is not exactly essential viewing, is it? The Europa League final is going to be Ruben Amorim's focus for the rest of the season and Brentford made the most of that when they beat a weakened United team last weekend."

He added:

"I am not sure the Hammers are as dynamic as Brentford in attack, however, so they may not be capable of doing the same thing. A lot depends on the United team selection, though. It is hard enough making predictions anyway, but its even harder when there could be mass changes, and you don't know whether it is the United first team who are going to play, or be more like the youth team."

Manchester United have an excellent home record against West Ham and are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games at Old Trafford against them, winning 13 and drawing three.

