"Don't you dare say he doesn't play for his country" - Fans wowed by 'ridiculous' Lionel Messi assist in Italy vs Argentina 

Fans have been stunned by Lionel Messi's assist to Lautaro Martinez in Argentina's Finalissimo clash against Italy on June 1 at Wembley.
The Argentine maestro snuck his way out of the Italians' defense with a sharp turn that saw him drive deep into the box while holding off his marker. On the edge of the six-yard line, he squared the ball in for Martinez, who simply couldn't have missed the close-range chance.
Fans found the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's assist nothing short of remarkable, and took to Twitter to express their admiration for the mercurial playmaker. Here is a selection of tweets from fans:
While Messi hasn't hit world-record numbers since joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, he played a key role in the club's domestic league title win. He garnered an impressive five goals in seven Champions League games for PSG, as well as 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 starts.
While his goalscoring was reduced over the last season, the playmaking maestro has seen his assist contributions flourish. He set Argentina off against Italy with an assist for Martinez and ended the game with another assist for Paulo Dybala.
Argentina enjoyed dominance over Italy in the Finalissimo, winning 3-0 comfortably. The Italians were unable to find a response to the Argentine attack, handing another trophy to La Albiceleste.
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez steal the show against a lackluster Italy side
Lautaro Martinez was a key attacking outlet for Argentina in a game that saw them deal with Italy comfortably throughout the 90 minutes.
The Inter Milan striker scored the first goal of the game thanks to the former Barcelona man's brilliant assist deep in the box. He was then on hand to assist La Albiceleste's second goal. Driving towards goal with the Azzurri's high line stumbling, he played a threaded through-ball past the defense for Angel Di Maria to lift over the goalkeeper.
It was a stunning goal from Di Maria, but Martinez's participation in two goals will make him one of the best players at Wembley on the night. Messi also garnered participation with two goals, with the playmaker guiding his team with two assists.
Dybala finished off the game with a stoppage time winner as the Argentines added another trophy in their cabinet.