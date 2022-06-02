"Don't you dare say he doesn't play for his country" - Fans wowed by 'ridiculous' Lionel Messi assist in Italy vs Argentina 

Fans have been stunned by Lionel Messi's assist to Lautaro Martinez in Argentina's Finalissimo clash against Italy on June 1 at Wembley.

The Argentine maestro snuck his way out of the Italians' defense with a sharp turn that saw him drive deep into the box while holding off his marker. On the edge of the six-yard line, he squared the ball in for Martinez, who simply couldn't have missed the close-range chance.

Fans found the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's assist nothing short of remarkable, and took to Twitter to express their admiration for the mercurial playmaker. Here is a selection of tweets from fans:

Roberto Rojas @RobertoRojas97 Vintage Lionel Messi at his best. Great pressure by Argentina and dancing around defenders before playing the ball into the open space for Lautaro Martínez. Great start for Scaloni’s men at Wembley. Vintage Lionel Messi at his best. Great pressure by Argentina and dancing around defenders before playing the ball into the open space for Lautaro Martínez. Great start for Scaloni’s men at Wembley.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Sorry but Messi still unbelievable in those deeper false 9 pockets of space. Ability to find space, take the ball under pressure & pick a pass is unmatched. Get him a quick, quality RW with Mbappé LW & let him cook next season. Sorry but Messi still unbelievable in those deeper false 9 pockets of space. Ability to find space, take the ball under pressure & pick a pass is unmatched. Get him a quick, quality RW with Mbappé LW & let him cook next season.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Beautiful beautiful Messi Messi, that turn and pass. Beautiful beautiful Messi Messi, that turn and pass.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with the assist for Lautaro Martínez who scores from close range! Great pass in by Messi as Lo Celso wins the ball, Messi gets the better of Italy and his pass to Lautaro and he scores! Now VAR. Lionel Messi with the assist for Lautaro Martínez who scores from close range! Great pass in by Messi as Lo Celso wins the ball, Messi gets the better of Italy and his pass to Lautaro and he scores! Now VAR.

Johyan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @JohyanCruyff Messi is ridiculous in those tight areas mama Mia Messi is ridiculous in those tight areas mama Mia

EiF @EiFSoccer Unbelievable goal by Argentina.



Italy cannot get out of their own half comfortably. This press has been suffocating. Excellent high press, brilliant by Messi once again, and great finish by Lautaro.



Argentina are cooking. Unbelievable goal by Argentina.Italy cannot get out of their own half comfortably. This press has been suffocating. Excellent high press, brilliant by Messi once again, and great finish by Lautaro.Argentina are cooking.

GDon @gdonlfc Yh Messi is just incredible man Yh Messi is just incredible man

‏ً @xOluwaseyi Messi with club and Messi with country are two different players Messi with club and Messi with country are two different players

Galu @PSGalu TM @TotalLeoMessi GOAL LAUTAURO MESSI WHAT AN ASSIST GOAL LAUTAURO MESSI WHAT AN ASSIST 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/u3SaQfkp5J They are literally grabbing his shirt for their dear life and they still can't stop Messi, don't you dare to say again he doesn't play for his country. twitter.com/totalleomessi/… They are literally grabbing his shirt for their dear life and they still can't stop Messi, don't you dare to say again he doesn't play for his country. twitter.com/totalleomessi/…

While Messi hasn't hit world-record numbers since joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, he played a key role in the club's domestic league title win. He garnered an impressive five goals in seven Champions League games for PSG, as well as 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 starts.

While his goalscoring was reduced over the last season, the playmaking maestro has seen his assist contributions flourish. He set Argentina off against Italy with an assist for Martinez and ended the game with another assist for Paulo Dybala.

Argentina enjoyed dominance over Italy in the Finalissimo, winning 3-0 comfortably. The Italians were unable to find a response to the Argentine attack, handing another trophy to La Albiceleste.

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez steal the show against a lackluster Italy side

Lautaro Martinez was a key attacking outlet for Argentina in a game that saw them deal with Italy comfortably throughout the 90 minutes.

The Inter Milan striker scored the first goal of the game thanks to the former Barcelona man's brilliant assist deep in the box. He was then on hand to assist La Albiceleste's second goal. Driving towards goal with the Azzurri's high line stumbling, he played a threaded through-ball past the defense for Angel Di Maria to lift over the goalkeeper.

It was a stunning goal from Di Maria, but Martinez's participation in two goals will make him one of the best players at Wembley on the night. Messi also garnered participation with two goals, with the playmaker guiding his team with two assists.

Dybala finished off the game with a stoppage time winner as the Argentines added another trophy in their cabinet.

