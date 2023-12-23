"Don’t deserve to play for Manchester United" - Peter Schmeichel makes damning claim about Red Devils stars after West Ham loss

West Ham United clinched a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on December 23. Former Red Devils goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was critical of the players for the loss.

This win was marked by goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. Bowen initiated the scoring, following a brilliant assist by Lucas Paqueta. Despite Onana's block, the ball fortuitously rebounded off the attacker to break the deadlock.

The Hammers' second goal came about due to misfortune for Kobbie Mainoo. A momentary lapse near the center circle led to the ball slipping under his foot. Paqueta seized the opportunity, swiftly setting up Kudus. The latter's sprint and subsequent strike left Onana helpless, doubling West Ham's lead.

Peter Schmeichel didn't mince words in his assessment of the team's performance, criticizing (via Centre Devils):

“There are too many players in that team that don’t deserve to play for Manchester United.”

This defeat marks a troubling trend for Erik ten Hag's squad, as it's their fourth loss in six matches. Looking to regain form, the Red Devils will eye a rebound in their upcoming Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa. Meanwhile, David Moyes' West Ham are riding high on a recent streak of earning 16 points from a possible 21.

Real Madrid could return for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane - Reports

Real Madrid stand at a crossroads regarding their defensive lineup, as the recent season-ending injury of David Alaba has further hampered Carlo Ancelotti's options.

According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), this has seen them set their sights on Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. The 30-year-old Frenchman enjoyed a decade-long tenure with Los Blancos from 2011 to 2021, before joining Old Trafford.

However, it is believed that Varane's experience in the Premier League hasn't been entirely fulfilling, marked by limited playing time and a growing discontent this season. This dissatisfaction has reportedly opened the door to a potential winter transfer, with Varane seemingly receptive to a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid's decision-making process is far from straightforward. While Ancelotti reportedly favors bringing Varane back into the fold, there's a consideration within the club's hierarchy to invest in younger talent instead.

