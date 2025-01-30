“Don’t deserve to share the same pitch with Messi”, “Might ruin our lives” - Fans react after watching Inter Miami in pre-season vs Universitario

Fans online have reacted to Inter Miami's performance during their pre-season game against Peruvian side Club Universitario de Deportes. The two sides clashed at Universitario's home stadium - Estadio Monumental "U" - with Lionel Messi's side emerging victorious 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 scoreline in regular time.

Manager Javier Mascherano fielded a strong starting XI including Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. However, despite deploying their best legs, the Herons failed to breach the defense of the Peru-based club.

After both sides failed to score in regular time, the match was decided by penalties. Inter Miami scored their five spot kicks, while Universitario missed their third, giving the MLS side a 5-4 win.

Messi did not take part in the shootout. The Argentine legend was substituted in the 73rd minute for Robert Taylor. Suarez, Busquets, and Alba were also taken off by Mascherano in the second half and played no part in the shootout.

Fans were disappointed with the side's overall performance and took to X to share their feelings. One fan wrote:

"At least the club friendlies goals do not count as official. So in that sense not scoring in these games did not do any harm. But that Redondo along with the bums like Suarez do not deserve to share the same pitch with Messi."

Another fan predicted that the club could struggle under new manager Javier Mascherano.

"Mascherano might ruin our lives..," the fan opined.

"All the hype by Peru fans just to see 0-0 draw..this inter miami team is so useless and this season going to be an another torture," a dissapionted fan commented.

Disastrous. I think Mascherano is gonna be a disgusting coach," another claimed.

"Seriously tired of seeing it," a fan chimed in.

"What worries me is that Beckham and Mas just want to milk Messi as much as possible before he retires, without bothering to add competent players to the team or caring how Inter Miami performs in competitions since all they see is fast revenue. I don't like the way it all looks," one fan lamented.

How has Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fared in pre-season?

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates are currently on pre-season ahead of the 2025 Major Soccer League (MLS) season. The Herons parted with Tata Martino at the end of last season and have appointed former Argentina international Javier Mascherano to lead the side henceforth.

In their first pre-season outing, the Florida-based club drew 2-2 with Mexican club Club America (January 19) with Messi scoring the first goal of the Mascherano era. The Herons drew 0-0 with Universitario in their second pre-season fixture before winning on penalties.

They will next face Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito (February 2), before ending their tour in Latin America with a clash against Honduran side Club Deportivo Olimpia on February 8. Inter Miami will wrap up their pre-season with a match against in-state rivals Orlando City on February 14.

