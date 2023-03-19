"Don't be embarrassed now!" - When Cristiano Ronaldo got his son to meet Lionel Messi

A heartwarming video of Cristiano Ronaldo getting his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, to meet his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi has reemerged online.

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of all time. Having won 12 Ballons d'Or between them, they share a fierce rivalry and are often at the center of debates among fans.

It is a testament to their greatness that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi occupied the top two spots in the race to win the Ballon d'Or on nine occasions. The 2014 edition of the award was one such instance when they went head-to-head for the accolade.

The Portuguese icon ultimately emerged victorious after earning around 37% of the votes, while the then-Barcelona superstar finished second. One of the things that caught the fans' attention that day, though, was the heartwarming moment shared between Messi and his rival's son.

A video of the meeting was even shared by Real Madrid, who Ronaldo played for at the time, on their YouTube channel. In the said video, the now Al-Nassr superstar can be seen urging Ronaldo Jr to greet Messi.

As the boy says hello to the Argentinian maestro, Cristiano Ronaldo can be heard saying:

"He watched a video on the internet about us and he talks about you."

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Ronaldo Jr : "I always wanted to sit close to Lionel Messi but when I got the opportunity to sit down next to him i was a bit scared to talk with him, I just kept looking at him and he always smile at me" Ronaldo Jr : "I always wanted to sit close to Lionel Messi but when I got the opportunity to sit down next to him i was a bit scared to talk with him, I just kept looking at him and he always smile at me" 🇵🇹🇦🇷 https://t.co/hfXPchpeT3

Ronaldo then goes on to tell his son not to be shy about meeting Lionel Messi, saying:

"Don't be embarrassed now!"

A lot is often said about the nature of the rivalry between the two greats. However, the moment shared between Messi and Ronaldo's eldest son displayed the respect they have for each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are nearing the end of their careers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the major individual awards in football for almost two decades. However, at 38 and 35 years of age, they are nearing the end of their careers.

The former Manchester United superstar has already had to move away from European football. He now plies his trade at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, who signed him on a two-and-a-half-year deal in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Messi is nearing the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). There is still no clarity about where he could be headed if he leaves Les Parisiens when his deal ends this summer.

The former Barcelona superstar has been linked with a move to the United States and the Middle East. However, he reportedly prefers to continue playing in Europe.

