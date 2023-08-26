“Don’t even think he can play at Saudi League intensity” – Manchester United fans unhappy with lazy display from 27-year-old against Nottingham Forest

A narrow 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest did little to placate the restless Manchester United faithful who were perturbed by Anthony Martial's subpar showing on August 26.

Though skipper Bruno Fernandes orchestrated and sealed a dramatic 3-2 win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford, Martial's efforts left much to be desired.

The Frenchman started a game for the first time since recovering from another spell on the sidelines. But the 27-year-old forward was virtually invisible throughout his time on the pitch. United fans have grown weary, speculating that the team might perform just as well, if not better, without him on the field.

Martial's one-hour outing concluded with a mere solitary attempt on goal and only 18 interactions with the ball. These statistics paint the picture of a player who was largely disconnected from the action. Manager Erik ten Hag pulled him off in the 60th minute, reflecting his lack of contribution to the game.

Fans vented their frustrations on social media about Martial's unimpressive play, despite Manchester United securing the win. Their tweets signal a dwindling patience with the Frenchman's inconsistent performances, with some mocking him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United secure comeback triumph over Nottingham Forest as Martial stumbles

In a rollercoaster of a match at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United overcame a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. While the resounding comeback prompted celebrations, it also cast a shadow over Anthony Martial's uninspiring performance as he made his seasonal debut.

The beginning of the game was all but reassuring for United as Taiwo Awoniyi wasted no time, netting a goal in the second minute. It was quickly followed by a formidable header from Willy Boly, putting the visitors two goals up in the fourth minute.

Manchester United clawed their way back into the contest in the 17th minute. Marcus Rashford’s blistering run along the touchline culminated in a well-timed pass to Christian Eriksen, who reduced the deficit. Seven minutes after halftime, Casemiro’s leveled the score, thanks to an exceptional cross from Bruno Fernandes.

The game tipped decisively in Manchester United's favor when Joe Worrall was shown a red card in the 67th minute. With the playing field tilted, the Reds won a penalty following a foul on Rashford. Fernandes buried the spot-kick to clinch a thrilling victory for his team.

But as the dust settled on an exhilarating afternoon, much of the post-game chatter focused on Martial. He was conspicuously quiet when his team needed flair and creativity, leading many to question his role in a squad teeming with attacking prowess. Compared to the impact of Rashford and Fernandes, Martial’s display appeared lackluster.