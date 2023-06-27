“Don’t feed Glazer greed” – Manchester United supporters announce protest outside megastore as Red Devils launch new kit

Manchester United fans called for a protest outside the club's megastore to coincide with the new home kit launch on Tuesday. The protest saw fans display 'Don't feed the greed' and 'Glazers Go' banners.

Manchester United faithful have been calling for their owners, the Glazer family, to leave the club, and their protests over the years are reportedly close to fruition. The club is up for sale and in the final stage of negotiations, with reports claiming Qatar-backed 92 Foundation are in the lead.

The Glazers put up the club for sale in November last year, and the process has taken quite long to come to fruition. They have put Raine Group in charge of the process, the New York investment banking firm that handled the sale of Chelsea.

Patrice Evra claims The Glazers are stalling Manchester United sale

Patrice Evra has been vocal about his dislike for Manchester United owners and claimed that the Glazers are stalling the sale for selfish reasons.

The Qatar-based consortium and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been are the two final runners in the race, and a sale could reportedly be sealed in the coming weeks.

However, Evra is not happy about the delay and told The Times:

"We talk about this deal for how many months now? Since November. I think it is important for the fans, for the players and of course for Erik ten Hag. He is the right man [to be manager]. We don't know who is going to be the new owner. We are already 20 miles back from Manchester City. Now, the question is: Can we stop this circus and find a solution and [have] the owner come as soon as possible? We need to find it now, before the season starts. When the season starts, it is already too late."

He added:

"Do we know which player is going to come? Do we know which player is going to leave? It is unfair for Erik ten Hag. It brings negative energy around the club. The club were already protesting against the Glazers when I signed in 2006, but we hid it because we were winning.

"I remember the green and yellow shirt and scarf were already at the stadium and I asked Gary Neville what was going on. He told me the fans were not happy with the owners. That was 17 years ago. We are talking about the same thing. We need to put an end to it if we want Man United to be back to where they belong."

Manchester United were expecting a big summer, but are now delaying deals as they have FFP issues. The club are working on getting Mason Mount from Chelsea and have tabled a £55 million bid, which was rejected by the Blues.

