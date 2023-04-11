"Don’t feel satisfied with the players" - Al-Nassr boss slams Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.'s performance in goalless draw with Al Feiha

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia was unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.'s performance in the goalless Saudi Pro League draw against Al-Feiha on Monday (April 10).

Al-Nassr couldn't break the deadlock in the away clash and are now three points off league leaders Al-Ittihad. Garcia has expressed his disappointment with the result. Speaking to SSC after the game, the French manager said (via GOAL):

"The result is definitely bad, and we are not happy. I don’t feel satisfied with the players' performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game (a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah), but this didn’t happen."

He added:

"There are seven games left; we will try to recover, and we realise that it’s not easy after we lost two points, but everything is possible."

Ronaldo was coming off a brace against Al-Adalah. The Portuguese superstar, though, had a quiet outing by his staggering standards. He came close to scoring from two free-kick efforts. Ronaldo also set up Abdulrahman Ghareeb with a fine pass, but the chance went begging.

Al-Nassr have 53 points from 23 games. They return to action next Tuesday (April 18) to face Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby.

Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina shares experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

David Ospina was one of the familiar faces to fans when Cristiano Ronaldo joined SPL club Al-Nassr. The former Arsenal goalkeeper, though, has barely featured since the Portuguese's arrival, due to injury.

The Colombian recently shared his experience of playing alongside Ronaldo. Speaking to Win Sports, Ospina said:

"I'm very happy to be able to share (the dressing room) with him. He (Cristiano Ronaldo) still continues to impose that desire to be able to conquer everything; he is a born winner."

He added:

"Since his arrival, he has imposed himself; he wants to contribute and help and wants to provide his knowledge so that Saudi Arabia continues to grow and so that this championship continues to rise in the future."

Since his move to the Middle East, Ronaldo has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 11 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

