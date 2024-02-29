“Don’t forget this when the transfer window opens” - Jurgen Klopp sends bold message to Liverpool as youngsters continue to shine

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged the club and the fans to continue backing the youngsters even after the transfer window opens.

The Reds have had an excellent week of football, with much focus on their youngsters. With multiple injuries to key players, Klopp laid out a weakened side against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on February 25. He brought on some academy players late on in the game. They performed brilliantly as the Merseysiders won the trophy courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header.

Liverpool then beat Southampton at Anfield in their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Wednesday, February 28. They featured a lineup with a number of youngsters in a 3-0 win. Lewis Koumas (44') and Jayden Danns (73', 88') scored their first senior goals for the club.

These academy players are understandably getting immense praise. Klopp urged the club and the fans to remember such moments in the transfer window and not block their development. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Yes, it's exceptional but we said a couple of times that the future doesn't look that bad. Don't forget about this when the transfer window opens that there are a couple of pretty promising players already here. Don't close the door for them with 12 signings or whatever."

Expand Tweet

The Reds will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 16. Erik ten Hag's side beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their fifth-round clash.

Jayden Danns on scoring his first senior Liverpool goal

Jurgen Klopp's side faced Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. They had 53% possession and overall 18 attempts on goal with six being on target. They broke the deadlock in the 44th minute via Lewis Koumas.

With Liverpool having a vulnerable 1-0 lead, Klopp brought on Jayden Danns in the 63rd minute. He doubled their lead in the 73rd minute with his first senior goal before adding another in the 88th minute.

After the game, Danns was asked about how he felt scoring the two goals and he answered (via ITV):

"It's a dream come true.

"I've supported the club since I was young, since birth, so to come on and score at the Kop end – it's unreal. It doesn't feel real to me. It feels like I'm in a movie. I don't think I'll sleep tonight."

Expand Tweet

Danns, 18, came through Liverpool's academy and has made three senior appearances so far, with all of them coming in this season.