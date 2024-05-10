“Don’t get all excited about Crystal Palace” - Roy Keane engages in Manchester United argument with Arsenal legend Ian Wright 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane and Arsenal legend Ian Wright were involved in a heated debate regarding Crystal Palace's transformation under Roy Glasner.

Wright stated that Palace have improved tremendously under Glasner, who took charge of the side just 13 games ago. He then compared Palace's situation to Erik ten Hag's at United. Ten Hag's team recently lost 0-4 to Palace at Selhurst Park.

Reflecting on the current difference between Palace and United, Wright said (via SportBIBLE):

"I'm thinking to myself [with Ten Hag], what more is that manager going to do? Like I just mentioned with Glasner. In 13 games Palace have changed."

Ian Wright further went through Palace's coaching changes and said:

"They want to do something where they can go somewhere else and they've found a manager who has won stuff as well. Let's face it. And look at the Palace team."

Roy Keane, however, seemed bemused by the comparisons and said:

"Are you comparing Crystal Palace to Man United? Where are Palace in the league? Palace are in a good little run at home."

Keane further opined that Palace are doing well because their best players are performing well. He then told former Arsenal man Wright:

"Do you know why they're doing well, Palace? They've got two of their best players playing. They've got two very good players. Palace are 14th in the league so don't get all excited about Crystal Palace."

Crystal Palace are 11 points behind Manchester United at the moment. They have 43 points from 36 matches and are 14th in the league table. The Red Devils, meanwhile. are placed eighth in the table.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright points out Manchester United's lack of playing structure

One of the main drawbacks of Erik ten Hag's tenure at Manchester United is that he has lacked a certain playing style, as has been pointed out by experts.

Wright pointed that out while discussing the difference between Crystal Palace and Manchester United with Gary Neville. Neville claimed that Roy Hodgson, Palace's former manager, didn't have the luxury to play Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for months, something that Glasner has been able to do.

Arsenal legend Wright countered, saying (via SportBIBLE):

"Even without them they still didn't play the brand of football that Glasner's playing. We're talking about Adam Wharton and [Will] Hughes playing great football. Passing it through. Joachim Andersen passing it long. They've got a structure of playing is what I am trying to say."

Wright then questioned the notion behind United's stand on Erik ten Hag. Reports suggest that the Dutchman could be staying at the club beyond the end of the season.