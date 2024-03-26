"Don't give him Cristiano's shirt that he will make dirty" – Portugal slammed for handing Cristiano Ronaldo's no.7 shirt to 29-year-old

ESPN and RMC Sport journalist Julien Laurens has slammed Portugal for handing Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic number seven jersey to SC Braga forward Bruma in their recent friendly game.

Earlier last Thursday (March 21), Portugal manager Roberto Martinez opted to rest the five-time Ballon d'Or winner due to Al-Nassr's gruelling schedule in the last few weeks. Despite the 39-year-old's absence from the matchday squad, Selecao beat Sweden 5-2 at home.

After Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes, and Bruno Fernandes' first half strikes, Bruma was introduced in the clash. The 29-year-old bagged his second international goal in the 57th minute before Goncalo Ramos scored on either side of the visitors' two goals in the second half.

While Bruma relished a fine outing for Portugal last week, the decision to hand out Ronaldo's jersey number to another player has recently received flak. Laurens told The Optus Sport Football Podcast:

"The one thing I would say on that Portugal win is that Cristiano was not there, but they gave the number seven to Bruma. I mean, come on, please, really? I'm not saying retire the number seven, but when Cristiano is not there, just don't give it to anybody."

Laurens, who is a French journalist based in London, continued:

"Just give Bruma another number, I don't care, but don't give him Cristiano's shirt. Don't give him Cristiano's shirt that he will make dirty for when Cristiano comes back. Do you know what I mean?"

Australia legend Mark Schwarzer also pitched in and commented:

"I agree. I think that shirt should have stayed in the kit bag for that game."

Ronaldo, 39, is likely to return to Portugal's squad for their friendly contest against Slovenia at the Stozice Stadium on Monday (March 26).

Pundit asserts Portugal can win UEFA Euro 2024 if Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of team

Speaking to BetVictor, ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf said that Selecao have a better chance of winning the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 without the former Real Madrid attacker. He opined (h/t GOAL):

"For me, Portugal are actually one of the contenders for this summer's European Championships. I actually think they can win the Euros, but only if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play."

Roberto Martinez's side, who won the Euro 2016, are currently on an ominous run of form. They have won all of their last 11 games, netting a whopping 41 goals and conceding just four times in the process.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is relishing a fine season for Al-Nassr. He has bagged 36 goals and recorded 11 assists in 39 matches across competitions for the Saudi Pro League outfit in the ongoing campaign.