"Don't give up on your dreams" - TikTok superstar Iran Ferreira posts emotional message after meeting idol Cristiano Ronaldo

TikTok star Iran Fereira recently met up with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and shared his experience on social media.

Fereira posted a video of him alongside the Portugal captain on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"I first want to thank God for all of this and then you my troops. After all the difficulties I went through, I walked more than 10km on foot to post a video and my cell phone didn't have the memory to record them. And today, getting where I got is something unbelievable."

He added:

"I fulfilled my dream which was to meet CRISTIANO RONALDO, where I thought it would be impossible. For the people who follow me, you know that he was always my inspiration and what happened to me serves as an example for all of you, don't give up on your dreams."

Fereira is a notable presence on Instagram as well alongside TikTok. He boasts a follower count of over 20 million on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a bold claim regarding his star power

Since joining the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn lots of eyeballs to the league. He has helped the league gain unprecedented popularity.

Ronaldo recently spoke about his star power. The Portugal captain pointed out that when he joined Juventus back in 2018, Serie A's popularity elevated and the same is happening with the SPL.

In an interview following Al-Nassr's recent friendly clash against Celta Vigo, Ronaldo said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now? I opened the way and now all the players are coming here. My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It's a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead, and then after I signed, it was revived."

Since Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League, the league is now broadcast in over 100 countries around the world. Many more superstars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and others have also joined the league ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

The former Manchester United striker also claimed that the Saudi league was better than MLS, where his long-time rival Lionel Messi will now ply his trade after signing with David Beckham's Inter Miami. Ronaldo also said he will never return to European football.