"Don't go" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni's emotional plea to Lionel Messi resurfaces as pair join hands to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Scaloni has guided Lionel Messi and Argentina to a FIFA World Cup trophy after beating France in a heart-stopping final clash between the two sides. However, the Argentine playmaker may never have been a part of the Albiceleste in this tournament, following his decision to retire in 2016.

Scaloni openly pleaded for Messi to return to the national team, and the duo will be glad that the superstar did.

The coach took to his Twitter account to tweet a picture of Lionel Messi dribbling past defenders with the words:

"This image says it all... Don't go Lio"

Six years later, Scaloni became Argentina coach and helped Messi win three international trophies, including his first World Cup 🥺 Lionel Scaloni tweeted this image when Messi retired from international football after losing to Chile in the Copa America final.Six years later, Scaloni became Argentina coach and helped Messi win three international trophies, including his first World Cup 🥺 Lionel Scaloni tweeted this image when Messi retired from international football after losing to Chile in the Copa America final.Six years later, Scaloni became Argentina coach and helped Messi win three international trophies, including his first World Cup 🥺🏆 https://t.co/dB4khjh645

The shocking interview where Messi announced his decision to retire from Argentina in 2016 came right after they lost the Copa America final to Chile. Speaking to TyC Sports (via SB Nation), the legendary playmaker stated in June 2016:

"The national team is over for me. I'm taking this decision for me and for the many people who want this. I've tried so hard, but I'm leaving without managing it."

barcacentre @barcacentre Messi: “I realised that retiring in 2016 was wrong. It sends a wrong message to everyone who fights for their dreams. You must never give up no matter what.” [tyc] Messi: “I realised that retiring in 2016 was wrong. It sends a wrong message to everyone who fights for their dreams. You must never give up no matter what.” [tyc] https://t.co/d3qHTsfdqv

He eventually decided against his retirement and came back with the words (via Barca Centre):

“No one wants to win more than us. We’ve lost three finals and we want to get rid of that burden. I realised that retiring in 2016 was wrong. It sends a wrong message to everyone who fights for their dreams. You must never give up, no matter what."

Scaloni and Messi will be pleased that he did rejoin the Argentina national team, as they have now done the unprecedented and secured the FIFA World Cup. For Messi, who has won everything he was eligible for in football, the World Cup trophy, which long eluded him, will likely be the pinnacle of his career.

Lionel Messi's efforts helped Argentina to the FIFA World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi

The legendary Argentine playmaker was on top of his game, as he scored a brace to place the Albiceleste on the podium as winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their feat, which came against defending champions France, required extra time and penalties, as the Frenchmen were unrelenting throughout the match.

It was Messi who scored first, with a well-taken penalty in the 23rd minute. Angel di Maria doubled the scoreline in the 36th minute to make it 2-0 for Argentina. In the second half, a remarkable effort from Kylian Mbappe gave France a way back as he scored a brace (80th minute and 81st minute) to bring the scoreline to 2-2.

In extra time, Messi scored his second goal, in the 108th minute, but Les Bleus didn't give up, and Mbappe reached his hat-trick (118th minute) to keep them drawn. Penalties eventually separated both sides, and the Frenchmen could not calm their nerves enough to dispatch their efforts properly.

Argentina did not miss their penalties, with Lionel Messi leading the line, and they secured the FIFA World Cup trophy after a brilliant display.

