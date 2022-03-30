"Don't go in with the name on your back" - Steven Gerrard reveals what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told him ahead of managerial journey

Speaking to LiverpoolEcho, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard recently revealed the advice Jurgen Klopp gave him towards the beginning of his managerial career.

One of the greatest midfielders to have graced the Premier League, Gerrard has gone on to establish a successful career as a football manager. Following a successful spell at Rangers, he joined Aston Villa in November and has helped them to ninth in the PL table.

Gerrard started his managerial career at Liverpool and was in-charge of the club’s under-19 team. The former Reds midfielder revealed that Klopp gave him a valuable piece of advice towards the start of his career. He said:

"His [Jurgen Klopp] advice to me was: 'Don't go in with the name on your back. I've seen so many ex-players who played at a decent level just automatically think that they can become a good coach or a good manager.'"

Steven Gerrard is the fan favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Following Gerrard’s successful start to his managerial career, quite a few fans have tipped him to eventually replace Klopp when the German leaves the club. Liverpool have enjoyed immense success in recent years and are in the running to win a historic quadruple this season. However, the German manager’s contract is set to run out in 2024.

In recent campaigns, the Reds have acquired multiple youngsters and have a healthy squad that is set to improve in the coming time. Of course, they also have the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and potentially Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who are aging.

The German has managed to build one of the best teams seen in the Premier League era. They are currently the biggest and arguably the only competitors to the dominant Manchester City in the English top-flight. Since Klopp joined in 2015, they have won one Premier League title and one Champions League title.

Gerrard has proven his managerial credentials in recent years and his style of play will be well-suited for the Reds. The 41-year-old is one of the greatest captains that the Merseysiders have had. Many of their fans will jump at the opportunity to hire him as Klopp’s successor.

The potential job is also arguably bound to be easier than it could have been. This is due to the type of squad Klopp has managed to create.

