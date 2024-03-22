“Don’t have that huge personality” - Ex-Liverpool forward offers worrying verdict on Manchester United managerial target to replace Ten Hag

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore doesn't see Gareth Southgate as a good fit to potentially replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season. They are sixth in the Premier League and have reached the FA Cup semi-finals but their performances have been disappointing for most parts. Hence, there has been immense speculation about Ten Hag's future at the club.

Moreover, Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently bought a minority stake in Manchester United and is set to have control over the sporting side of things. Hence, big changes are expected at the club. As per Daily Star, Ratcliffe wants to sign current England boss Gareth Southgate as United manager in the summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, however, doesn't believe it would be a good choice for Manchester United. He told Caught Offside:

"I think a club like Man United should be targeting a manager who is currently doing very well at his club and has a strong body of work behind him, which includes winning trophies – preferably in countries such as England, Spain, Italy and Germany."

He added:

"I could see the England boss being treated by Man United fans in the same way Liverpool supporters viewed Roy Hodgson.

"He has a good CV but they will always be perceived as not being very good as a result of being British, not playing the ball out from the back, and they don’t have that huge personality that many managers at big clubs have. Therefore, Southgate would not be my choice for the Old Trafford hot seat."

Southgate, meanwhile, is widely expected to leave the England job after the UEFA Euro 2024 this summer. It will be his fourth tournament with the Three Lions, with second in Euro 2020 being his best finish.

Manchester United's remaining fixtures this campaign

While the Red Devils have put in some poor performances, they have managed to grind out results and find themselves sixth in the Premier League. They also beat Liverpool 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will now face Coventry City at Wembley in the semi-final next month. If they beat the Championship side, they will face either Manchester City or Chelsea in the final.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, United will next clash against Brentford away on March 30. They will then face Chelsea away on April 4 before hosting Liverpool on April 7. They will then face Bournemouth (A), Newcastle United (H), Burnley (H) and Crystal Palace (A).

Manchester United will then host Arsenal in what could be a crucial fixture in the title race. The Gunners currently lead the table, sitting above Liverpool on goal difference and one point above Manchester City. United will then end their campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion away.