"Don't know how to feel about that" - Fans react as Real Madrid star set to be used in different position for clash against Barcelona

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Oct 26, 2025 14:48 GMT
Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season
Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season

Real Madrid fans have expressed their skepticism after Arda Guler was named in an unfamiliar right wing position for their meeting with Barcelona. Los Blancos are set to host the first El Clasico of the season with top spot in Spain's top-flight on the line.

Xabi Alonso has made two changes to the XI that narrowly defeated Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week, with Eduardo Camavinga and Dean Huijsen coming into the lineup. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss has, however, implemented a change of systems for his side, with Arda Guler moving out wide for Camavinga to play on midfield.

Alonso's decision to play Turkiye international Guler on the wing has been met with surprise by the fans, who are wary of his lack of top-level experience as a winger. A section of the club's fans took to X to air their opinions on Guler's position in the game.

A fan shared their unease with the decision to play Guler as a winger.

Another fan bemoaned Guler's absence from their midfield, pointing out that the other midfielders should dominate the middle of the park.

A fan complained about Guler's position being changed so abruptly after he has played for most of the season in midfield.

Another fan asked why Guler was not named in midfield.

Real Madrid have a two-point gap over their rivals in LaLiga this season and have won each of their last four games across all competitions. Barcelona, on the other hand, have won two and lost two in that same period, with their injury situation hardly helping matters. Arda Guler has been an ever-present for Alonso this season, playing 12 times for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid star returns to XI for Barcelona meeting

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been named in the XI for their LaLiga clash against Barcelona. The young Spain international will play in his first El Clasico after recovering from injury in time for the encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Bournemouth man Huijsen has not kicked a ball for Los Blancos since their win over Villarreal before the international break earlier this month. The 20-year-old has missed each of their last two games, including one against former club Juventus in the Champions League.

Dean Huijsen replaces Raul Asencio in the starting XI for Los Blancos, with the Spaniard having suffered an injury in the game against Juventus. The duo of Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also on the bench for Los Blancos for today's El Clasico.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

