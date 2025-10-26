"Don’t know how to feel about that" - Fans react as Real Madrid star set to be used in different position for clash against Barcelona

Real Madrid fans have expressed their skepticism after Arda Guler was named in an unfamiliar right wing position for their meeting with Barcelona. Los Blancos are set to host the first El Clasico of the season with top spot in Spain's top-flight on the line.Xabi Alonso has made two changes to the XI that narrowly defeated Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week, with Eduardo Camavinga and Dean Huijsen coming into the lineup. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss has, however, implemented a change of systems for his side, with Arda Guler moving out wide for Camavinga to play on midfield.Alonso's decision to play Turkiye international Guler on the wing has been met with surprise by the fans, who are wary of his lack of top-level experience as a winger. A section of the club's fans took to X to air their opinions on Guler's position in the game.A fan shared their unease with the decision to play Guler as a winger.90thminutemadrid @mysticmnx785LINKI don’t know how to feel about Guler at RWAnother fan bemoaned Guler's absence from their midfield, pointing out that the other midfielders should dominate the middle of the park..Jon_Snow_0008 @Jon_Snow_0008LINKGuler RW lol. We better dominate their mid-field cause it's dogwater.A fan complained about Guler's position being changed so abruptly after he has played for most of the season in midfield.Afaq Akhunzada @thatafaqLINK@theMadridZone Bro started Guler in the midfield and Franco on RW for the whole 2 months and now started cama for guler and guler for FrancoAnother fan asked why Guler was not named in midfield.Stephen @am_stephensimonLINK@MadridXtra Why not put guler in mieldfieldReal Madrid have a two-point gap over their rivals in LaLiga this season and have won each of their last four games across all competitions. Barcelona, on the other hand, have won two and lost two in that same period, with their injury situation hardly helping matters. Arda Guler has been an ever-present for Alonso this season, playing 12 times for Los Blancos.Real Madrid star returns to XI for Barcelona meetingReal Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been named in the XI for their LaLiga clash against Barcelona. The young Spain international will play in his first El Clasico after recovering from injury in time for the encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.Former Bournemouth man Huijsen has not kicked a ball for Los Blancos since their win over Villarreal before the international break earlier this month. The 20-year-old has missed each of their last two games, including one against former club Juventus in the Champions League.Dean Huijsen replaces Raul Asencio in the starting XI for Los Blancos, with the Spaniard having suffered an injury in the game against Juventus. The duo of Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also on the bench for Los Blancos for today's El Clasico.