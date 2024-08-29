"Don't know what the future holds" - Cristiano Ronaldo responds when asked about a return to Europe to compete in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo discussed a potential return to European football during a conversation with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin at the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 draw. The Portugal talisman was in Monaco to receive a special honor from UEFA for his outstanding achievements in the Champions League.

During the conversation, the UEFA President said that he hoped to see Ronaldo in the Champions League once again.

“Let's see, we don't know what the future holds,” replied Ronaldo.

Aleksander Cefarin also raved about the Al-Nassr forward, referring to him as 'one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation.'

“[Ronaldo's] extraordinary goal-scoring achievements seem destined to stand the test of time. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate,” commented Cefarin.

In the same ceremony, Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon was awarded the UEFA President's Award.

"He's the most capped keeper in history," said Cerafin. "He's the most capped Italian player ever. But most of all, he's a very good person. For his teammates, he was a second father, a teacher. He was also someone who always raised his voice for the under-privileged people. So I am sure he was No. 1 contender to deserve this award."

Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous record in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered almost every peak in the UEFA Champions League. The Portugal number 7 featured in the competition for 18 years, appearing in six finals and winning five of them.

Ronaldo is the league's leading goalscorer with 140 goals in 183 games. Additionally, he scored 10 or more goals in seven consecutive seasons (from 2011/12 - 2017/18), bagging a record 17 goals in the 2013/14 season.

Ronaldo leads the pack in terms of assists too, recording 48 in 183 appearances - the highest by a single player in the tournament's history. These stats mean that he registered a goal or an assist every 88.1 minutes in the competition.

Some of the other records held by Cristiano Ronaldo include most free-kick goals (12), most Top Scorer Awards (7), and most hat-tricks (8 - shares with Lionel Messi). Ronaldo has also scored four goals and bagged one assist across his six finals appearances.

