“Don’t know what this man has against us” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp launches astonishing attack on referee Paul Tierney

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has launched a scathing attack on referee Paul Tierney following their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds welcomed Spurs to Anfield for a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday, April 30. Klopp's men romped to a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes courtesy of goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

However, Harry Kane got the visitors back into the contest five minutes before half-time. Son Heung-min made it 3-2 in the 77th minute to set up a grandstand finish.

In the closing stages of the game, Liverpool went forward on the counter with Salah racing into space after seemingly getting past the recovering Ben Davies. However, referee Tierney blew his whistle for a foul, with replays showing the Egyptian clipping Davies in the face with his hand.

Tottenham got the ball back and launched an attack of their own, winning a free-kick from which Richarlison scored in the third minute of stoppage time. However, Diogo Jota netted following an error by Lucas Moura to give the Reds a heart-stopping 4-3 win.

After the game, Klopp questioned Tierney's decision while speaking with Sky Sports and said:

"How can they give a foul by Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]? We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really don't know what this man has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true."

The German tactician added:

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. But again? He was reffing against Tottenham [in 2021] where Harry Kane should have got a red card. And I love this player, crazy player and I don't want him to get a red card, but he should. And it's Mr. Tierney. It's really tricky and hard to understand."

Klopp notably received a yellow card for celebrating Jota's winner in front of the fourth official. He stated that Tierney's explanation for the same had words that were "not okay."

The Premier League's official refereeing body, PGMOL, said after the game that they were aware of Klopp's post-match comments. They also refuted any wrongdoing on Tierney's part in the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Looking back at the Liverpool-Tottenham clash Jurgen Klopp referred to on Sunday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp referred to a match from the 2021-22 Premier League season following his team's 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Reds, who were chasing an unprecedented quadruple that season, took on Spurs away from home on December 19, 2021.

Harry Kane put the hosts ahead after just 13 minutes, converting Tanguy Ndombele's assist. Kane was booked seven minutes later for a dangerous foul on Andy Robertson, with referee Paul Tierney brandishing a yellow card without checking the VAR monitor.

Diogo Jota got Liverpool level in the 35th minute as the teams headed into half-time level at 1-1. Robertson then gave the Reds the lead in the 69th minute before Son Heung-min brought Spurs back level five minutes later.

In the 77th minute, Robertson made a dangerous tackle on Emerson Royal, which was similar to the one he received from Kane in the first half. The Scot's foul, however, was viewed on the monitor by Tierney, who sent him off.

Liverpool then fended off Tottenham's attacks to come away with a 2-2 draw, eventually losing the Premier League title to Manchester City by a solitary point.

