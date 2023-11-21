“Don’t know what it is about this team” - Curtis Jones says Liverpool star is always telling Dominik Szoboszlai what to do on the pitch

Curtis Jones has illuminated the instrumental role one Liverpool superstar plays in guiding Dominik Szoboszlai's performances on the pitch for the Reds. The young Hungarian midfielder has seamlessly integrated into the dynamic of the Merseyside club. Based on Jones' revelation, he owes a significant part of his rapid adaptation and success to the mentorship of Mohamed Salah.

Szoboszlai has quickly ascended to become one of the standout players at Anfield, but this meteoric rise, however, is not solely a product of his talent. Salah, who has long become a Liverpool legend, has been actively mentoring Szoboszlai, offering constant guidance on the field.

Jones revealed just how important Salah was to Dominik Szoboszlai, stating on the We Are Liverpool Podcast (via TBR Football):

“He’s helping out Trent and he’s helping out Dom who’s come in. I think Dom is doing well as well because he always has Mo in his ear saying 'you don’t need to pass me the ball, go and shoot, go and be yourself,' and you have Trent behind him telling him when to go and press. I don’t know what it is about this team, they’re just giving everything,”

This mentorship has evidently paid dividends, as evidenced by Szoboszlai's impressive stats in his first 12 Premier League appearances, where he notched a goal and two assists. In Szoboszlai's recent international performance, he scored twice in Hungary's 3-1 victory over Montenegro.

Liverpool eye young prodigy Lucas Beraldo

Liverpool's quest to bolster their defensive line has led them to set their sights on Lucas Beraldo, the 19-year-old center-back from Sao Paulo.

Despite his relative youth, he has already amassed considerable experience, making 48 appearances for the Brazilian club. This has not gone unnoticed by the scouts of the Merseyside team.

A recent report from Mirror has shed light on the intensifying interest from the Premier League giants. Following a 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro in early November, it's understood that representatives of Liverpool engaged in discussions with Beraldo. They flew to Brazil to meet, signaling their serious intent to secure his services.

The proposition on the table is a transfer valued at approximately £20 million, a move that manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to finalize promptly. This urgency is partly fueled by the desire to stump any competitive bids from rival clubs.

Beraldo's potential arrival at Anfield in January carries with it more than just his talents as a defender. It would also mean the youngster is eligible to participate in the Europa League for the Reds, which will be significant, especially considering the rigorous schedule.