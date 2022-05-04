"Don’t know when they’re beaten" - Chris Sutton heaps praise on Liverpool's mentality after win over Villarreal

Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton has praised Liverpool's mental fortitude after their UEFA Champions League victory against Villarreal last night (3 May).

The Reds traveled to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal. Jurgen Klopp's men held a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Anfield. But they were shocked by the Yellow Submarine, who leveled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate by half-time.

Liverpool didn't lay low, however, and netted thrice in the second half to pick up a 3-2 win at the Estadio de la Ceramica. This ensured a 5-2 aggregate success and a berth in the Champions League final.

Sutton, who was on co-commentary duty for BBC 5 Live, praised the Merseyside outfit's mentality, stating (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"It’s an enormous achievement. Their mentality is phenomenal. It comes from the manager and it’s a fantastic group of players who don’t know when they’re beaten. The resilience wouldn’t surprise any of us. It’s about finding a way. This team are excellent at it."

The former Blackburn Rovers forward went on to add:

"Now it’s about finishing off the season. It’s OK playing in every game but they’ve come so far there will be a determination to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup and make it a clean sweep."

Sutton opined that the Reds would've been disappointed with the 2-0 deficit on the night at half-time:

"There would have been big disappointment in the Liverpool dressing room at half-time. The players would know they’d underperformed and been off the pace. In the back of their minds, they probably would have been aware Villarreal couldn’t keep that intensity up."

He concluded:

"The first 45 minutes was just a blip. It happens sometimes and it’s how you respond and they responded brilliantly."

Liverpool seal Champions League final berth with thrilling comeback win

Klopp's men would've known to expect a response from Villarreal after the Spanish side's poor display in the 2-0 defeat at Anfield. However, the Reds were taken aback by the ferocious manner in which Unai Emery's men started the game.

Boulaye Dia put the hosts up in just the third minute, converting from Etienne Capoue's cushioned pass. Francis Coquelin then scored Villarreal's second four minutes before half-time to level the tie at 2-2 on aggregate.

However, the Reds didn't lie down and came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Fabinho put them back in front in the tie, finishing well from Mohamed Salah's excellent pass in the 62nd minute. Substitute Luis Diaz scored five minutes later to put Klopp's side up 4-2 on aggregate.

Sadio Mane then rolled the ball into an empty net after an error in judgment from Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli to settle the tie in the 74th minute.

With the win, Liverpool entered their third Champions League final in five seasons. They will take on either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the summit clash.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee