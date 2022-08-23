"Don't leave, you sh** bas***d" - Casemiro received foul-mouthed message from Real Madrid star's girlfriend before Manchester United move

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde's girlfriend sent an expletive-filled message to Casemiro before his transfer to Manchester United.

The defensive midfielder was presented to the Old Trafford crowd during the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday (August 22) night. Casemiro made 336 appearances across competitions in almost a decade at the Bernabeu and was a key member of the side that won five Champions League titles.

Casemiro @Casemiro La verdad es que nunca soñé con una despedida así del @realmadrid . Nunca. Disculpad la emoción que me fue imposible contener. Gracias de corazón por tanto y tanto cariño. Aquí se marcha un madridista. Buena suerte y ¡Hala Madrid! La verdad es que nunca soñé con una despedida así del @realmadrid. Nunca. Disculpad la emoción que me fue imposible contener. Gracias de corazón por tanto y tanto cariño. Aquí se marcha un madridista. Buena suerte y ¡Hala Madrid! https://t.co/A4WaLnn84b

Los Blancos supporters are upset by the departure of their legendary midfielder, as is Valverde's girlfriend Mina Bonino. According to Marca, Bonino made a desperate plea with the Brazil international to stay at Real Madrid, as she sent him a WhatsApp message stating:

"Don't leave, you sh** bas***d"

With the transfer already having been agreed between the two clubs, the message was clearly sent in jest. However, there may have been an element of sincerity in the message, as Casemiro was an extremely popular member of the Galaticos dressing room.

Bonino tweeted a screenshot of her message:

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro excited for new opportunity following Real Madrid departure

The Red Devils have completed the signing of the tenacious midfielder on an initial four-year deal for a fee potentially worth up to £70m (Sky Sports).

After Real Madrid bought Monaco star Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer, it appeared that Casemiro would no longer be a regular member of Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield three.

Speaking on Manchester United's official website, the South American admitted that he couldn't resist the temptation for a new challenge, as he stated:

“The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years."

He continued:

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Manchester United defender Raphael Varane believes new signing Casemiro is a “warrior” and will bring the right mentality to the team. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane believes new signing Casemiro is a “warrior” and will bring the right mentality to the team. https://t.co/dIPcMJd8oW

Casemiro will be hoping to feature in United's next fixture against Southampton on August 27.

