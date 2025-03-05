"Don't let them get on that plane back to Liverpool", "Need them shipped in the summer" - Fans slam Liverpool duo despite win over PSG

Liverpool fans were disappointed with the performances of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in their UEFA Champions League clash against PSG. The Reds picked up an important 1-0 win over the Ligue 1 champions at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The game between Liverpool and PSG promised to be a tough one, given the form of both sides since the start of the season. The Reds strolled through the league phase of the competition and finished on top of the pile, while their opponents put 10 goals past Brest to reach the last 16.

Arne Slot's side lacked the swagger they have shown since the beginning of the campaign, with Jota and Diaz particularly ineffectual for the Reds. Both men were subbed off before the 70th minute after failing to create a single chance all game, and attempting just one shot between them. The Reds' attackers had a game to forget, largely, as their defensive set-up saw them through the game.

Liverpool fans were not happy with the display of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, and they made their feelings clear on X. Here are some of their reactions:

"Diaz and Jota are hilariously bad", a fan wrote.

"Don't let Jota and Diaz get on that plane back to Liverpool btw leave them in Paris", another posted.

"Diaz and Jota like the chuckle brothers up top ffs", a fan wrote.

"Jota and Diaz have some serious serious shame", a fan posted.

"Need Jota & Diaz shipped in the summer", another wrote.

"Negative ball IQ between Diaz and Jota", a fan wrote.

Diogo Jota registered zero shots during the game, failed to complete a single dribble, or a single cross, and won three of 12 duels. Similarly, Luis Diaz failed to create a chance, completed just one pass into the final third, and touched the ball just twice in the opposition penalty area.

Alisson heroics earn Liverpool win at PSG

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson delivered a timely reminder of his quality as he helped his side claim a 1-0 win over PSG in Paris. The Brazil international was named the Man of the Match after a stunning display against the French side.

PSG dominated matters in front of their fans, threatening repeatedly through their impressive attackers. Les Parisiens met a formidable opponent in Alisson, who made nine saves to keep them at bay in the game. The Brazilian shot-stopper set a record for the most saves made by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a UEFA Champions League game.

Liverpool completed a late smash and grab as substitute Harvey Elliott, who was sent on moments earlier for the ineffectual Mohamed Salah, squeezed an effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma. His 87th minute strike was enough to give his side a huge advantage to take back to Merseyside, but Alisson's brilliance made the difference.

