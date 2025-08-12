"Don’t let your guard down" - Argentina star sends warning to Lionel Messi as he competes with Inter Miami star for Argentine top honors

Argentina star Facundo Callejo has sent a warning to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi while competing to be the highest Argentine goalscorer this year. Callejo has 18 goals to his name so far, six behind that of the Albiceleste superstar. Facundo Callejo has been having an impressive run so far, having scored 18 goals across competitions for Peru's Cusco FC this year. He topped the list with 14 goals to his name in the Apertura Tournament, with four more scored during Clausura. He is overall six goals behind Lionel Messi, who has scored 24 times across competitions for Inter Miami this year. In an X post dated August 10, Callejo quoted a post that listed Lionel Messi as the highest goalscorer from the Argentina team. The list had Callejo in the second position, while wrongly attributing 17 goals to his name. He corrected the same, while also sending a warning to Messi. He wrote:&quot;They’re my 18 … watch out, Lío, don’t let your guard down.&quot;Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has continued his lethal form this year, with 24 goals and 10 assists in 31 outings across competitions for Inter Miami. However, the Argentine legend recently faced a setback after picking up a muscle injury during the Herons' Leagues Cup clash against Nexaca on August 2. Messi has to be subbed off in the 11th minute, and has missed their next Leagues Cup clash against UNAM Pumas (August 6) and MLS clash against Orlando City (August 10). It remains to be seen when he returns to the pitch. Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano claims the club has to play differently without Lionel MessiMessi - Source: GettyIn an interview with the media (h/t GOAL), Javier Mascherano explained how Inter Miami have to change their playing style in Lionel Messi's absence. The legendary forward's compatriot emphasized the Herons' qualifying for the Leagues Cup knockout stages, and said:&quot;We feel it quite a bit, obviously, because he ends the plays, he starts the plays, and he's the one who has the last pass. But I think we knew how to handle it well, and we anxiously await him getting back on the pitch. Qualifying [for the knockouts] is a very important step for us. Let's see how we work and analyze our next opponents; this is step by step.&quot;He continued:&quot;When Leo is playing, we have a base of space that can open the game many times, right? And that player between the lines that comes in to create the superiority is not forced. It's natural, because Leo is the one that gives us the possibilities; we can play it in a different manner. When he's not there, we need to look for different options.&quot;Inter Miami will next face LA Galaxy in the MLS on August 16. However, it remains to be seen if Lionel Messi will be fit to take part in the clash.