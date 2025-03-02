"Don't let the stats fool you", "Age is taking its toll on him" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite 4-0 win over Sociedad

A section of Barcelona fans were unimpressed with Robert Lewandowski’s performance during their LaLiga match against Real Sociedad on Sunday, March 2. The Polish striker scored his side’s last goal in their 4-0 win over the Basque club.

Barcelona were handed the opportunity to extend their lead on the league table after their arch-rivals Real Madrid dropped points over the weekend.

Contrary to popular expectations, Sociedad started strongly as they saw an early opener getting disallowed for offside. But things took a twist in the tale for the visitors some minutes later as their captain, Aritz Elustondo, was shown a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

The numerical disadvantage seems to turn the tide in Barcelona’s favor as they took the lead eight minutes later after the send off. Lamine Yamal produced brilliant footwork and found Dani Olmo, who subsequently lifted it to Gerard Martin in space to score his first senior goal.

Barcelona doubled their lead four minutes later as Olmo’s strike cannoned off Marc Cassado and went past Alex Remiro.

Hansi Flick’s side scored their third just in the 56th minute as Ronald Araujo headed home a paired save from Robert Lewandowski’s header. Lewandowski put the game to bed on the hour mark as his foot redirected Araujo’s long-range strike and sent Remiro the wrong way.

The scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle, and that saw Barcelona secure a comprehensive win at home.

While Lewandowski was on the scoresheet in his side’s 4-0 win, some fans were not pleased with his performance. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to berate him for it.

An X user wrote:

''Don't let the stats fool you, lewandowski is finished 🤧.''

Another tweeted:

''OMG😲,,, this team badly needs and young and sharp 9...age is taking its toll on Lewandowski..''

''Flick should try Pau Victor in place of Lewandowski'' @nyenyeza23 suggested.

''Lewandowski shouldn't be our first choice striker next at whatever it will cost!'' @Mrkiddy3 wrote.

''I think Lewandowski is planning to switch to a midfielder'' @neygurll69083 opined.

''Lewandowski is so washed its so sad'' @NameBillig asserted.

Hansi Flick says Barcelona 'still has a long way to go' after 4-0 win over Real Sociedad

Hansi Flick refused to be carried away by their lead at the top of the La Liga table, insisting that they still have a long way to go in the title race. Barcelona’s 4-0 win saw them move to the summit of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Flick was also delighted with his players’ performance. He told reporters after the game (via the club’s website):

"We are playing well at the back and in attack and I am very happy with the team's attitude. Everybody is hungry and today the game went our way but we still have to try and improve after every game."

He added:

"There is still a long way to go and everything can change very quickly. We have to keep fighting until the end because we want to everything we can. I am happy to be back to the top of the table in La Liga but now we have to focus on our next objective which is the game against Benfica."

Barcelona will next be in action against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, March 5.

