“Don’t make me under pressure”, “It’s my mum’s dream” - When Cristiano Ronaldo responded to question on marrying Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship has been in the spotlight over the years even though the superstar footballer has yet to officially marry the Spanish model. The Portuguese icon appeared uneasy when he was questioned on the subject of marriage during an interview back in 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo was hosted by British broadcaster and TV presenter Piers Morgan where they discussed a couple of topics, including the subject of marrying his stunning girlfriend. The then-Juventus forward looked uncomfortable as he answered the question about Georgina Rodriguez and begged the interviewer not to pressure him into marriage. He said (via the Mirror)

"Don't make me under pressure."

Piers Morgan didn't back down and proceeded to probe him over whether he was avoiding putting a ring on his relationship with the Spanish model. Morgan repeatedly said:

"You are avoiding it."

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, insisted that he'd love to marry Georgina Rodriguez in time because she has been the love of his life but refused to put a timeframe on it. The current Al Nassr forward said:

"She's a fantastic person," "Yes it is [true love]. Yes it was [like magic meeting for the first time]. Gio is part of me. She helps me so much.

"Of course I'm in love with her. She's the mum of my kids. I'm so passionate for her. She's my friend, we have conversations, I open my heart to her, she opened her heart to me. [She's the greatest love of my life]..."

He added:

"Why not [get married]. Not now! Not in this interview. Why not, one day... We'll one day for sure. It's my mum's dream."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying a blistering start to life with Al Nassr. The Portuguese maestro has made 15 appearances for the Saudi Arabian outfit across all competitions since joining them in the winter, recording 12 goals and two assists to his name.

Georgina Rodriguez recalls meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

During an interview with The Sun, Georgina Rodriguez opened up on her first meeting with Ronaldo. The Spanish model explained that the pair first set eyes on each other at a Gucci store back in Madrid in 2016 and developed feelings for each other.

"Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant," she said. "Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event.

"It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both," the Spaniard added.

Since that time the couple's relationship flourished and are today parents to five children - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Mateo Ronaldo, Eva Maria, Alena Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

