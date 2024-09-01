"Don't need to tell him anything" - Bruno Fernandes when asked about Manchester United teammate's performance in Liverpool loss

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that midfielder Casemiro is more experienced than him after the 3-0 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The experienced Brazilian was culpable for the Reds' opening goal in the 32nd minute, losing possession, as Mohamed Salah fed his attacking partner Luis Diaz. Seven minutes later, the same combination - in that order - combined as the Reds went two goals to the good and never looked back.

United boss Erik ten Hag responded by hauling off Casemiro at half-time, but the game's next goal also came from the visitors, with Salah getting on the scoresheet to make it a night to forget for the Red Devils.

Following back-to-back losses, Ten Hag's side are down to 14th in the standings, 12 places behind their arch-rivals, who have started a season with three wins without conceding for the third time.

Fernandes, meanwhile, came to the beleagured Casemiro's defence, telling Sky Sports (via BBC):

"Casemiro is more experienced than me. I don't need to tell him anything. He knows what football is about. He's played for the two best clubs in the world."

The defeat made Ten Hag the first United manager to lose three Premier League home games by at least three goals within a year.

"It's what the team needed" - Manchester United boss explains Casemiro substitution

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Casemiro has had an underwhelming spell at Manchester United, especially since last season, since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. In 87 games across competitions, he has contributed 12 goals and nine assists.

However, his performances at the centre of the park have left much to be desired. Ten Hag, though, explained the Brazilian's half-time substitution as a tactical change, as his team were chasing the game at 2-0 down at half-time.

"It is what the team needed," he told Sky Sports (via BBC). " You know when you are 2-0 down against Liverpool you have to take more risks, it will be open. When you are losing you have to take more risks. I have to give compliments to the team. You have to keep fighting and sticking together."

The Dutchman added that he has confidence in Casemiro bouncing back and being 'devisive in midfield' again:

"He improved and has shown so often that he is a great character. We all have seen great moments from him and him be decisive in midfield. He will show that again and will bounce back."

Manchester United take on Southampton in the league on September 14 after players return from the international break.

