"Don't panic" - Sergio Aguero backs Liverpool attacker to come good amid recent goalscoring woes

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero offered words of support to Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez amidst his poor run of form.

The Uruguayan has come under fire in recent times owing to a poor run of form. He has displayed some poor finishing and questionable decision-making in the final third at times that has hurt Liverpool late on in the campaign. Nunez ranks second in the Premier League when it comes to big chances missed this season, failing to score 26 times.

Aguero insists that the 24-year-old should remain calm and keep trying to find his goalscoring touch again. Speaking to Stake, the Argentinian said:

"I'm sure mine is probably the same advice his teammates or his manager must be giving him... ‘Keep on trying.’ That's key, and more so in a goalscorer like him. Darwin's got the knack – he is constantly on the prowl. You’ve got to respect that."

"Don't panic. That's what I thought to myself when I spent many games without scoring. I'd tell myself that goals will be soon to come, and surely enough, they did."

Overall, Nunez has 18 goals and 13 assists in 51 games across all competitions. However, he has failed to find the back of the net in the past five league fixtures. This has been costly for the Reds as their run of just one win in their last five games has effectively ended their hopes of clinching the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool's title chances

Klopp believes that the Reds are unlikely to win the title this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that the chances of the side winning the Premier League title this season look frail. Speaking to the press after the side's 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Saturday (April 27), he said:

"I don't think about it really. So I said before, we need to win our games. We didn't win the game. That doesn't improve our situation now massively.

"Do they [Manchester City and Arsenal] look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don't think so but honestly, I'm not angry or whatever... I don't think about it. It's just we have to win football games and let's see what that means in the end."

Klopp concluded:

"What do we have now? 75 points? 84 [are] possible and I think it is a good target to try to do that. That is what will be my attitude, my mindset and we will see what that means. It's a while ago somebody became champion with 84 points I think, long ago. I am sorry, but I don't have better news for you."

With three games to go, the Merseysiders find themselves on 75 points, five behind Arsenal on 80. Manchester City have 79 points but a game in hand on both teams.