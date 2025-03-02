"Don’t have to pay somebody £400,000-a-week...You can’t buy success" - Former Manchester United chief calls out club's recruitment strategy

Former Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon has slammed the club's recent transfer strategy. The Red Devils have done some poor business in the market since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Premier League giants have splashed the cash on multiple signings, who have failed to click. Manchester United have also offered fat contracts to lure ageing stars and now have to work on a stricter budget.

Speaking to Business of Sport podcast, as cited by Tribal Football, Kenyon reminded the Red Devils that one cannot buy success.

“How many times have we seen a team that has spent a fortune in the summer with a coach that plays one way, and when it comes to October, they bring in another coach who plays completely different football and it isn’t going to work?" said Kenyon.

He continued:

“That’s not about money. That’s stupidity. There is way more to it than spending money to become successful. You don’t have to pay somebody £400,000-a-week. That’s your choice - but you can’t buy success."

Kenyon insisted that Manchester United should take a leaf out of Sir Alex's book to get their transfer business sorted.

“One thing I learned from (Sir Alex) Ferguson was that if anyone said ‘I’ve been offered more money by Real Madrid ’, he would tell them to go to Real Madrid. You don’t come to United because we pay the most money. We paid good money. We were more than competitive - but we never ever paid the most," said Kenyon.

He continued:

“If you aren’t smart enough to get players to come to Manchester United for less money than somebody else then you’re not doing your job properly.”

The Red Devils spent £182.5m on six players last summer, but had a net spending of £101.8m after considering player sales.

How much did Manchester United spend in the winter transfer window?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United reportedly spent just £30m in the winter transfer window, bringing in Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven. The Danish full-back was signed from Lecce, while Heaven arrived from Arsenal.

However, the Red Devils offloaded multiple players on temporary deals. Marcus Rashford was allowed to leave Old Trafford to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan, while Antony was sent to Real Betis for the second half of the season. Tyrell Malacia also left the club to move to PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the campaign.

