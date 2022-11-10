“Don’t pretend you’re surprised” - Didier Deschamps reacts to Real Madrid star’s France call up for 2022 FIFA World Cup

France coach Didier Deschamps responded to Real Madrid youngster Aurelien Tchouameni's reaction to being called up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps named Tchouameni, 22, as one of the midfielders in his squad. The former AS Monaco man reacted to being named by saying (via Get Football News France):

"It's an honour."

Deschamps responded:

"Don't pretend you're surprised to be called up tonight!"

Tchouameni has established himself as one of the top midfielders for Los Blancos since joining the club at the start of the season. He has played 17 games for Real Madrid so far, starting 15 of them. He has bagged two assists during his time at the club and has maintained a passing accuracy of over 90 percent.

For his country, the defensive midfielder has made 14 appearances since his debut in September 2021 and has scored one goal.

With Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante injured, Deschamps had to look elsewhere to carry the team's midfield. Both players were crucial for France during their triumphant outing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps has named six midfielders in his team. Tchouameni's Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga has also been called up.

The Olympique Marseille duo of Matteo Guendouzi and Jordan Veretout are in the team as well. Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and AS Monaco's Youssouff Fofana are the other two midfielders.

Real Madrid superstar reveals his goal with France for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has revealed his goal with France for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While speaking to Zack Nani on Twitch, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner said (via Managing Madrid):

“I want to do exceptional things, but I’m not going to do anything alone. It’s extraordinary, a World Cup. I approach it calmly, with ambition, always, but without haste. I don’t tell myself I have to win it. I’m not going to Qatar alone. On my side, I’m going to try to shine, to score goals and make assists. I can’t wait to play.”

He further explained that his triumph at the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or was a win for his fans as well. Benzema said:

"It’s my journey, for the young people, for my family and my fans. Because I know they support me in bad times. When it’s not right for me, it’s not right for them. When I won, they won too.”

Les Bleus' first match of the World Cup is against Australia on November 22. They will then face Denmark and Tunisia on November 26 and 30, respectively, in Group D.

