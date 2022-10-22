“Don’t rate you”, “Forest are actually gonna beat us” – Liverpool fans baffled with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to name one player in line-up against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans online are skeptical after seeing Jurgen Klopp name Curtis Jones in the starting lineup for their game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 22).

The Reds are currently in the midst of another injury crisis in midfield as the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are on the sidelines. This has prompted Klopp to start Curtis Jones for the first time this season.

Liverpool's starting XI for their game against Nottingham Forest can be seen below:

Curtis Jones is himself returning from an injury. The youngster was sidelined with stress around the tibia, which has seen him miss the majority of the games so far this season.

Jones returned to action against West Ham United last time around in the Premier League in the Reds' 1-0 victory at Anfield. It was his only league appearance so far this season.

Liverpool fans are rightfully concerned after Klopp named a youthful starting XI comprising of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott. Some fans believe there is a real possibility that Forest might beat time while others are interested to see how Curtis Jones will perform from the start.

Here are some of the reactions:

Samwell @Samwell02878605 Fabinho Elliott and Jones in midfield, Forest are actually gonna beat us Liverpool FC @LFC



#NOTLIV Our line-up to take on Nottingham Forest today Our line-up to take on Nottingham Forest today 👊⚪#NOTLIV Look at that benchFabinho Elliott and Jones in midfield, Forest are actually gonna beat us twitter.com/lfc/status/158… Look at that bench 😂😂😂😂 Fabinho Elliott and Jones in midfield, Forest are actually gonna beat us twitter.com/lfc/status/158…

Jayden @cfjayden Have to watch Curtis Jones today Have to watch Curtis Jones today https://t.co/Xk3owKmTeS

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Days like today, with that starting line-up, is why I hammered on about our squad depth (especially midfield) during the summer.



Curtis Jones and James Milner starting a Premier League game in 2022… Days like today, with that starting line-up, is why I hammered on about our squad depth (especially midfield) during the summer.Curtis Jones and James Milner starting a Premier League game in 2022…

Waz @A1damnDaniel Curtis Jones I don’t rate you but this is your chance to show me something Curtis Jones I don’t rate you but this is your chance to show me something

It is worth mentioning that the England U-21 international had a difficult start to the season when he failed to find a place in the matchday squad for the opening four games in the Premier League.

Klopp, however, does have options on the bench if the likes of Jones or Elliott need replacing. Club captain Jordan Henderson finds a place amongst the substitutes along with the returning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool are on a two-game winning run in the Premier League

Liverpool seem to have found some momentum in the Premier League following a difficult start to the 2022-23 season. The Reds are currently on a two-match winning run after defeating Manchester City and West Ham in their previous two league outings.

Prior to the game against Nottingham Forest, the Reds currently find themselves seventh in the standings. They have so far amassed 16 points from their opening 10 league games.

Poll : 0 votes