"Don't say it too loud" - Barcelona defender Gerard Pique takes Real Madrid dig as Valencia claim they were 'robbed' in 4-1 defeat

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has taken a jibe at Real Madrid following Los Blancos' 4-1 win against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid put Valencia to the sword following braces from both Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. Their opener, however, was a strongly contested penalty as Mouctar Diakhaby blocked off Casemiro's run into the box.

Valencia took to Twitter to air their frustrations with the decision. Their official account tweeted:

"The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive, @lacasadepapel #RealMadridValencia"

This led to multiple people criticizing the account for the nature of their tweet.

Football journalist Ben Hayward wrote:

"Really don’t think this kind of thing is a good look, even if a club feels hard done by, and it’s increasingly common. Also: Valencia were presumably fine with the three penalties they were awarded in their own 4-1 win over Real Madrid last season…"

However, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could not help but take a swipe at Real Madrid. He tweeted:

"Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you"

The Spanish defender was ridiculed by Real Madrid fans across Twitter for his statement. Many of them told him to focus on the problems that his own club is facing at the moment.

Given that Barcelona are currently sixth in the league, 17 points behind Real Madrid, Pique's jibe at Los Blancos was in poor taste. Barcelona drew 1-1 against Granada in La Liga on Saturday in a game which could have seen Xavi's side break into the top four had they been victorious.

"So inform yourselves before protesting" - Barcelona star Pique responds to fan following Real Madrid dig

Gavi was sent off in Barcelona's draw against Granada

Pique's tweet led to a major fan backlash, with one journalist even getting a reply from the Barcelona defender.

Spanish journalist Alexis Martin-Tamayo, going under the moniker MisterChip, was the individual in question. He pointed out that Pique escaped any bookings for his protests against the referee following Gavi's red card in the draw against Granada.

Television broadcasts confirmed that the Spanish defender was awarded a yellow card. However, the official match report showed that Pique was not booked during the game.

Pique, who seemed irked by this MisterChip's reply, hit back saying:

"To those of you who complain about my possible expulsion, it would be good if you knew that I finished the game without a yellow card, so inform yourselves before protesting. Is that so, Mister Chip? Show the minutes when you can!"

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique A los que os quejáis de una posible expulsión mía, estaría bien que supierais que he acabado el partido sin tarjeta amarilla, así que informaros antes de protestar. Es así no @2010MisterChip ? Enseña el acta cuando puedas! A los que os quejáis de una posible expulsión mía, estaría bien que supierais que he acabado el partido sin tarjeta amarilla, así que informaros antes de protestar. Es así no @2010MisterChip? Enseña el acta cuando puedas!

