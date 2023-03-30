"Don't see this as being straightforward" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for PL game between Arsenal and Leeds

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton reckons Leeds United could pose a tricky challenge for Arsenal this weekend.

However, Sutton backs the Gunners to win 2-0 in the Premier League meeting at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1). The game will be both teams' first outing since the international break.

Mikel Arteta's men are on a six-game league winning run. They're eight points clear atop the standings, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City.

Leeds, meanwhile, have won two and drawn one of their last four Premier League games. Javi Gracia's side are 14th in the standings but remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Sutton believes the Peacocks could pose problems for the Gunners. However, he feels the hosts will eventually pick up all three points. The 1994-95 Premier League winner wrote in his predictions column for the BBC:

"I have said many times this season that Leeds have got some talented players who have not put a 90-minute performance together, and they finally did that with their 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break."

He continued:

"I certainly don't see this as being straightforward for Arsenal, but the Gunners are on this marvellous run of six successive league wins since they lost to Manchester City in February, and they always seem to find a way of getting the right result."

Sutton also indicated that Wilfried Gnonto, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus could be the players to watch out for on Saturday:

"Leeds will be lively, and I really like Wilfried Gnonto when he gets on the ball, but Arsenal have got Bukayo Saka, who is the best right winger in the world at the moment. Gabriel Jesus will be closer to full fitness now too after getting some minutes under his belt in March, so they have got some great options up front. Arsenal will create lots of chances, and I don't see Leeds keeping them out."

Both teams enter this fixture after winning their final game before the international break. The Gunners thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates, while Leeds won a high-scoring thriller, winning 4-2 at West Ham United.

Arsenal edged Leeds United 1-0 earlier this season

Arsenal and Leeds United have met in the Premier League this season. In that Elland Road clash in October, the Gunners came out with a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Bukayo Saka put the visitors ahead from Martin Odegaard's assist in the 35th minute. Leeds got their chance to level the scores midway through the second half when William Saliba handled the ball in the penalty area. Unfortunately, Patrick Bamford put his spot-kick wide of the post.

The hosts went on to rack up 16 shots, five of which were on target, across the 90 minutes but couldn't find the all-important equaliser. They also limited Arsenal to zero shots on target in the second half. However, Saka's goal proved to be the clincher in a closely contested battle.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes