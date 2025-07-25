“Don’t sign the contract if you’re not going to live up to it” - USMNT legend Alexi Lalas hits out at Lionel Messi for skipping All-Star Game

USMNT legend Alexi Lalas has slammed Lionel Messi for skipping the MLS All-Star game. He wants the Inter Miami captain to honor his contractual obligations with the league.

Speaking on his State of the Union podcast, Lalas was furious with Messi and claimed that the Barcelona legend was not immune to criticism. He added that the Inter Miami superstar is getting paid for the game, and should have turned up for it. He said (via GOAL):

“Messi, we all know more than any player in Major League Soccer history has incredible leverage. And you signed the contract. If you did not like the contract at the time, you should have changed it - with that leverage if you could. And if you can't, then don't sign the contract if you're not going to live up to it.”

“This is a contractual obligation, and MLS and Inter Miami are paying you a boatload of money, and Apple for that matter, are paying you a boatload of money. And as I said before, you have returned, maybe even more so in what you have done on the field and the attention that you were brought. But it does rub me a little the wrong way that Messi - as awesome as he is - it doesn't mean that he is not worthy of criticism."

Lionel Messi missed the 2024 MLS All-Star game after picking up an injury in the Copa America final. He was called up this month for the match against Liga MX All-Stars, but he opted to sit out. Messi could now face a one-match ban if Inter Miami do not provide a medical report to prove that the Argentine was not fit to play the game.

Lionel Messi no-show is bad for Inter Miami star and MLS, claims Alexi Lalas

Alexi Lalas believes MLS and Inter Miami could have negotiated about Lionel Messi's absence ahead of the team selection and avoided the no-show. However, Lalas admitted that he does not agree with any player deciding to opt out of such a hugely important game for the MLS.

He stated:

“It's a bad look for Messi. I think it's a bad look for MLS. And again, it goes back to communication. This could have been sorted out beforehand, if Messi truly does not want to play in the All-Star game. I don't agree with it. But it's Messi. So you figure out a way to just [address] the situation as opposed to making it a story right now."

Inter Miami face FC Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday and could be without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, who was also called up for the MLS All-Star game and skipped it. The MLS All-Stars ended up winning 3-1 against the Liga MX All-Stars to avenge their loss from last year.

