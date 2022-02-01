"Don't be silly" - Jude Bellingham's emphatic response when asked by a fan to join Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham appears to have ruled out a potential move to Manchester United next summer.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe over the last couple of years. The midfielder rose through the ranks at Birmingham City and made his first-team debut for the club at the age of just 16 years and 38 days. He made 44 appearances for the Championship side, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Bellingham's performances for Birmingham City impressed a host of European giants, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United. The Red Devils even offered the teenager a tour of their Carrington training complex in an attempt to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, it was Borussia Dortmund who ended up signing the Englishman in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of £25 million. The transfer made him the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.

Manchester United are now ready to make another move for Bellingham, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick having shortlisted the youngster as one of his top summer transfer targets. Unfortunately, the German tactician may have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements, judging by the player's recent interaction with a supporter.

In a TikTok video posted by a fan, Bellingham was asked:

"Are you going to come Man U?"

The former Birmingham City star brushed off the question before appearing to say:

"Don't be silly."

Bellingham enjoyed a decent debut season with Borussia Dortmund, helping the club secure a quarter-final berth in the UEFA Champions League and win the DFB-Pokal. He made 46 appearances for the German giants across all competitions that season, registering four goals and four assists.

The teenager has played 28 games for the North-Rhine Westphalia club across all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals and providing an impressive 10 assists.

Ralf Rangnick scouted Jude Bellingham when he was RB Leipzig manager

Just like the Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick has been monitoring Jude Bellingham for a long time

Manchester United have had a longstanding interest in Jude Bellingham, having monitored the player since he made his senior debut for Birmingham City.

Ralf Rangnick has also expressed an interest in the midfield prodigy, telling The Athletic in 2020 that he scouted the youngster when he was RB Leipzig manager. He said:

"He’s an absolute top player; one of the best. I have rarely seen a 17-year-old playing at such a level. We scouted him for 18 months at RB. He’s simply extraordinary."

Bellingham, who has three years left on his contract with Borussia Dortmund, has been heavily linked with a departure from the club in recent months.

Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be the favorites in the race for the midfielder's signature. However, considering his latest comments, it seems unlikely that he will leave Signal Iduna Park for Old Trafford.

