Former Manchester United star Josh Harrop was seemingly involved in a heated confrontation with Arsenal legend Ian Wright. The incident took place after a Baller League match between Wembley Rangers and FC RTW at the Copper Box Arena.

Before the game's start, Wembley Rangers' managers Wright and Chloe Kelly decided to use their wildcard in the form of Watford hero Troy Deeney. However, things did not work out, with the striker barging into two opposition players off the ball.

Following his collision with Karim Kamhouri and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, referee Mark Clattenburg was left with no choice but to give Deeney his marching orders. This incident seemed to spark tensions even after the game's conclusion.

With FC RTW winning 4-3, Wright was spotted indulging in a spat with Harrop. It was at this point that the latter was heard saying (via The Sun):

"I'm a grown man, don't speak to me like that."

Deeney eventually separated the two. Harrop made just one senior appearance for Manchester United, managing to score in that game. Meanwhile, Wright is considered an Arsenal legend, who played 288 matches across competitions for the Gunners, bagging 185 goals and 31 assists.

He won the Premier League once and the FA Cup twice, among other honors in north London.

Rio Ferdinand says Declan Rice would've picked Manchester United over Arsenal in 2023

Declan Rice

Declan Rice has put his name on the list of top midfielders around Europe following his consecutive Player of the Match performances in the Champions League against Real Madrid. He arrived at the Emirates from West Ham in the summer of 2023 for €116.60 million.

While Manchester City's interest was well recorded, Manchester United did not push too hard for Rice at the time. Claiming that if the Red Devils did meet Arsenal's bid, Rice would've moved to Old Trafford instead, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think this tie says that. Doing against a team of that magnitude, that type of team, that champion. And we (United) didn't go and sign him!"

"I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, ‘we'll match what Arsenal pay', I think Declan Rice would have chosen Man United.”

Rice has made 46 appearances across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and 10 assists. He may feature in Arsenal's next league match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 23.

