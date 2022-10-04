“Don’t stop believing, please India” – Jurgen Klopp's special message to Indian fans after Liverpool’s problematic start to season

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to their 2022-23 campaign, failing to deliver decent performances and results in the last few weeks. Amidst their poor run of form, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to the club's fans in India to continue supporting the team as the Reds look to turn their fortunes around.

It was another disappointing outing for Liverpool at the weekend, as they played out a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove in the Premier League on Saturday (October 1). That result means the Reds have now failed to win six of their nine games across competitions since the start of the season.

Klopp's team are ninth in the Premier League standings with ten points, having bagged two victories, four draws, and one defeat in seven games. They've also won only one of their two games in the UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on thow things have panned out this season, Klopp had no qualms admitting that his team is facing problems at the moment. He said:

“I understand that nobody is thinking, ‘wow they’re flying’, that’s obvious. We have our problems, different problems, and so far it’s definitely not the season we wanted to play."

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers today, Klopp urged Indian fans to keep faith in the team as they try to get their season back on track.

“We always have a chance for changing that, and our next opportunity to do that is obviously the Rangers game tomorrow night," he continued. "That’s what we are trying (to do). “Don’t stop believing, please India. Because I don’t stop believing, and it could be really helpful if the one billion (in India also believe in us),” the tactician added.

Liverpool's title hopes slipping away

Liverpool have won only one of their last four games across competitions.

The Reds' poor start to the season has slimmed down their chances of winning the Premier League title this term. They are 11 points behind table-toppers Arsenal and ten behind second-placed Manchester City, although they have a game in hand.

With the way things are going, Klopp's men will need to turn the corner immediately to keep alive their chances of fighting for the league crown before it gets too late. It remains to be seen how soon they are able to turn things around.

