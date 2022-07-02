“Don’t be surprised if they might have another look at him” – Journalist claims Tottenham could launch move for player despite Arsenal ‘agreeing personal terms’

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur could go for Youri Tielemans despite the Belgian agreeing to personal terms with Arsenal.

Tielemans has been linked with a move to the Emirates from Leicester City this summer although Sky Sports reported that the Gunners' interest might have cooled after Fabio Vieira's signing.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been on a roll this summer, roping in Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster and Richarlison so far. Having qualified for next season's Champions League, the north London side may not halt there. Tottenham have also been linked with Tielemans in recent days.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible



Arsenal still remain the favourites to sign the Belgian Tottenham are now reportedly exploring a move for Youri TielemansArsenal still remain the favourites to sign the Belgian Tottenham are now reportedly exploring a move for Youri Tielemans 👀Arsenal still remain the favourites to sign the Belgian 🇧🇪 https://t.co/pmtZ2iy2l4

Bridge has now revealed that the Belgian has been a long-term favourite of Tottenham and says it won't be surprising if the club indeed pursues him.

Speaking to Spurs fan Chris Cowlin on his YouTube channel 'Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin', Bridge said (via This Is Futbol):

“Don’t be surprised if they might have another look at him maybe down the line. I’m not saying that there have been any bids but I know there’s always been people at the club that have admired him, even back in the Poch era. Is there something they could do there? I don’t know."

“He’s an attacking-minded midfielder that Tottenham are keen to look at. I don’t think that’d be anywhere near but that’s someone that I have heard not to completely rule out in the future. I heard that a few weeks ago, and I said, ‘I thought he was going to Arsenal?’, and they went, ‘No, no, not at the moment.'"

Tielemans still has a year left on his contract with the Foxes and is currently valued at £49.5 million.

Arsenal and Tottenham doing serious business this summer

The north London derby rivals have already made a slew of signings this summer.

While Tottenham are preparing for the Champions League, Arsenal are rebuilding their squad to finish inside the top four of the Premier League. The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League football following a poor run of games last season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



The Brazilian forward becomes Spurs' fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham have signed Richarlison from Everton in a £60m deal.The Brazilian forward becomes Spurs' fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma. Tottenham have signed Richarlison from Everton in a £60m deal. 💷The Brazilian forward becomes Spurs' fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma. ⚽ https://t.co/4biFB02Fqf

Both teams have signed four players each so far, with more to come, making a statement of intent ahead of the new campaign.

The Tielemans transfer saga could spice things up as there's a chance that Arsenal and Spurs could lock horns in the race to secure the Belgian's services.

