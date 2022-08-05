"Don't tell him that!" - Pep Lijnders names Liverpool player who has a better left foot than Mohamed Salah

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has claimed that midfielder Harvey Elliott boasts a better left foot than star Mohamed Salah.

Salah, who recently signed a three-year contract extension at Anfield, has helped the Reds lift every trophy available since joining from Roma for a fee of £36.9 million in 2017. The 30-year-old has registered 157 goals and 64 assists in 255 matches, cementing his status as a club legend.

During Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield win over Manchester City on July 30, Salah provided the assist for Trent Alexander-Arnold's opener. The Egyptian scored a penalty in the second half of the contest to put his team ahead of the Premier League champions.

In a recent video on Twitter, Lijnders was captured heaping praise on Elliott during the launch of his new book, Strength: Inside Liverpool FC. While handing a copy of his book to the 19-year-old, he said:

"I think there are not many with a better left foot than Mo Salah. Don't tell him [Salah] that!"

Elliott, who joined Liverpool from Fulham for a deal worth up to £4.3 million in 2019, shot to fame following a loan spell at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season. Last campaign, he featured in just 11 matches for the Reds due to an ankle injury.

A technical dribbler with an eye for a pass, Elliott is expected to feature more for the Merseyside outfit in the upcoming campaign after an impressive pre-season. Earlier, head coach Jurgen Klopp labeled the starlet as a 'new signing'. He told the club's website:

"For me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well, after last season how he started. He is very young, came back brilliant, then had a little low, that is completely normal after being that long out. So, really excited about seeing him."

Liverpool are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Fulham on August 6.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott tipped to shine

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has claimed that Harvey Elliott will be able to break into the club's first team during the 2022-23 season. Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said:

"I think so [he can break into the first-team], I really like him. I think there's an opportunity. You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson, who's not getting any younger, Thiago [Alcantara] as good as he is isn't getting any younger. So, there's an opportunity, and hopefully, Harvey Elliot will be the next one to break in."

Elliott is set to be a backup to Reds captain Jordan Henderson in the central midfield role next season.

