  "Don't Test The GOAT" - Charlotte FC aim dig at Lionel Messi as he misses Panenka penalty in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss

"Don't Test The GOAT" - Charlotte FC aim dig at Lionel Messi as he misses Panenka penalty in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss

By Silas Sud
Modified Sep 14, 2025 08:11 GMT
Charlotte FC v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty
Charlotte FC v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty

Charlotte FC have aimed a dig at Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi on social media after the latter missed a Panenka penalty during their 3-0 loss in the MLS. The two sides locked horns at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 13.

Following a VAR review in the 31st minute, the Herons were awarded a penalty after Messi was tripped inside the box by Djibril Diani. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up and opted to audaciously go for the Panenka. However, he failed to execute it properly as Kristijan Kahlina easily gathered the ball.

Charlotte posted Lionel Messi's penalty miss on X, stating (h/t Republic World):

"Don't test the GOAT"
Lionel Messi's penalty miss came back to haunt Inter Miami two minutes later in the 34th minute as Idan Toklomati scored from a devastating counter-attack to break the deadlock. The latter then scored two more goals in the second half (47', 85' (P)) to complete his hat-trick and secure Charlotte's ninth straight MLS win.

The Herons are currently eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 46 points from 26 games, 11 points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, with four games in hand.

Javier Mascherano makes his feelings clear following Lionel Messi's missed penalty in 3-0 loss against Charlotte

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has refused to blame Lionel Messi after the latter's missed Panenka penalty indirectly resulted in Charlotte sealing a 3-0 win. Many fans online believed that the Herons lost due to Messi's penalty miss, as it directly changed the course of the game.

However, Mascherano instead opted to focus on Messi's positive impact for his side this season. He said (via Athlon Sports):

“We can’t be unfair and cling to the penalty; if there’s someone who helped us win in the season, it’s been Leo.”

He also provided his verdict on Inter Miami's defeat:

“The team showed attitude and tried. It wasn’t one of our best nights; they hit us at the right moments, and we couldn’t turn it around. We need to improve in all aspects. Above all, understand that a match lasts 90 minutes and we must not go crazy. There is always time to turn it around.”

Despite his missed penalty, Lionel Messi has been brilliant for Inter Miami this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

Edited by Silas Sud
