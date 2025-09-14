"Don't Test The GOAT" - Charlotte FC aim dig at Lionel Messi as he misses Panenka penalty in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss

Charlotte FC have aimed a dig at Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi on social media after the latter missed a Panenka penalty during their 3-0 loss in the MLS. The two sides locked horns at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 13.Following a VAR review in the 31st minute, the Herons were awarded a penalty after Messi was tripped inside the box by Djibril Diani. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up and opted to audaciously go for the Panenka. However, he failed to execute it properly as Kristijan Kahlina easily gathered the ball.Charlotte posted Lionel Messi's penalty miss on X, stating (h/t Republic World):&quot;Don't test the GOAT&quot;Lionel Messi's penalty miss came back to haunt Inter Miami two minutes later in the 34th minute as Idan Toklomati scored from a devastating counter-attack to break the deadlock. The latter then scored two more goals in the second half (47', 85' (P)) to complete his hat-trick and secure Charlotte's ninth straight MLS win.The Herons are currently eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 46 points from 26 games, 11 points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, with four games in hand.Javier Mascherano makes his feelings clear following Lionel Messi's missed penalty in 3-0 loss against CharlotteInter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has refused to blame Lionel Messi after the latter's missed Panenka penalty indirectly resulted in Charlotte sealing a 3-0 win. Many fans online believed that the Herons lost due to Messi's penalty miss, as it directly changed the course of the game.However, Mascherano instead opted to focus on Messi's positive impact for his side this season. He said (via Athlon Sports):“We can’t be unfair and cling to the penalty; if there’s someone who helped us win in the season, it’s been Leo.”He also provided his verdict on Inter Miami's defeat:“The team showed attitude and tried. It wasn’t one of our best nights; they hit us at the right moments, and we couldn’t turn it around. We need to improve in all aspects. Above all, understand that a match lasts 90 minutes and we must not go crazy. There is always time to turn it around.”Despite his missed penalty, Lionel Messi has been brilliant for Inter Miami this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.